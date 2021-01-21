F1: Stefano Domenicali Says Hamilton Hasn't Committed To Signing With Mercedes

F1's new CEO Stefano Domenicali in an interview with Sky Sports 24 has revealed that defending world champion and then most successful F1 driver of all time, Lewis Hamilton hasn't committed to continuing in F1 as his contract renewal saga with Mercedes continues to unravel. "He is preparing but he didn't tell me if he will sign or not sign the renewal with Mercedes. Of course, he has a great opportunity, not only speaking about the sport itself, to have the numbers and with that be known as the strongest in the world," revealed Domenicali who spoke to him during the Christmas period.

Hamilton has been in limbo with Mercedes over his contract extension which lapsed at the end of 2020

"He also has the opportunity to continue to have a role that goes beyond sports. To be champion is one thing, but it's another to do it in another dimension. I am convinced and I hope, as an interested party, that everything can be resolved quickly," he added.

Domenicali revealed that he wants to bring back the drivers at the centre of F1.

"I think that they represent the real soul of our sport - their faces, their ability. I would say to interpret them, not only as drivers but as the ambassadors of our sport. They will be crucial for the future. We didn't have in the last decade so many good drivers as we have now. We have incredible young drivers, there is an incredible record to be achieved for Lewis, for others, so the challenge there is great," he revealed in a separate interview with former F1 driver and commentator Martin Brundle.

