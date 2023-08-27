Login

F1: Verstappen Conquers 3rd Consecutive Pole At Home While Willams’s Alex Albon Shocks Grid With P4

On the weekend where he could equal one of the toughest records in the history of the sport, the flying Dutchman left no doubt who the favourite for Sunday is.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

27-Aug-23 12:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • RedBull’s Max Verstappen claimed his 8th pole position of the season in tremendous fashion at his home circuit.
  • McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell rounded out the top 3 while Williams’ Alex Albon put in a mighty lap to qualify P4.
  • Lewis Hamilton struggled for overall pace and was knocked out in Q2.

While Max Verstappen’s mighty dominance doesn’t seem to have an end in sight, the qualifying session at his home circuit of Zandvoort saw a dramatic reshuffling of the pack in his rearview mirrors. The qualifying session on Friday was a rollercoaster ride marked by rain-soaked drama, red flags, and a display of sheer driving determination.

 

Also Read: F1: Ricciardo Breaks Hand During Dutch GP Free Practice, Liam Lawson To Sit In For Alphatauri

The qualifying showdown, an hour of high-stakes action, was divided into three gripping segments. Q1 saw Verstappen, along with other racers, grappling with the treacherous Turn 1, struggling for grip. Alex Albon, in his Williams, made his presence felt with a swift lap of 1m20.939s, edging out Verstappen by a mere 0.026s. The McLarens, driven by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, followed closely, but it was Verstappen who weathered the early storm and progressed. However, the first segment wasn't kind to everyone. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), and Liam Lawson, stepping in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, were left on the sidelines, their hopes dashed as the clock ticked away.

 

Q2 unfolded with a still-damp track, compelling all cars to stick to intermediates. Verstappen emerged as the leader, a half-second clear of his rivals with a lap of 1m18.856s. The session showcased the fine margins of Formula 1, as Piastri and Albon demonstrated their mettle, but it was Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly of Alpine, shockingly Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri, and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas who found themselves on the outside, eliminated from further contention.

Then came the dramatic climax – Q3, a session that saw Verstappen's indomitable spirit and skill rise to the forefront once again. The track conditions were finally ripe for slick tires. Alex Albon, Verstappen's former teammate, surged ahead with a lap time of 1m15.743s in his Williams FW-45, which now seems to have genuine pace across a variety of circuits, setting the pace. Unfortunately, after his first-ever trip into Q3, Albon’s current teammate Logan Sargeant spun and crashed at Turn 2, unfurling a red flag.

 

Also Read: F1: Haas Re-Sign Magnussen And Hulkenberg For 2024

 

Amidst the chaos, McLaren momentarily stole the show, securing the top two spots with Norris and Piastri. However, Charles Leclerc's mishap necessitated another red flag, leaving the field tense with anticipation. When the session resumed, Verstappen unleashed his full potential, clocking a blazing lap of 1m10.567s, a benchmark that would prove unassailable. The Dutchman's triumph wasn't without its challenges. Norris fought valiantly, displaying his potential by leading Verstappen in the first sector. But the middle segment of the lap faltered, shattering his pole chances.

 

The culmination of Q3, punctuated by red flags and pulsating action, exemplified the very essence of Formula 1. Logan Sargeant's crash, followed by Leclerc's unfortunate encounter with the tire wall, compressed the final laps into a nail-biting four-minute window. 

# Formula 1# Formula 1 2023# Formula 1 Cars# Formula 1 Races# Max Verstappen

