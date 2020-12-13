New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 

Hamilton who was returning from a bout of COVID19 was not at 100 per cent and uncharacteristically didn't have an answer for both his teammate and Verstappen, while the Red Bull driver went to claim his career's tenth win.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
Verstappen put on a dominant display in front of the Mercedes duo expand View Photos
Verstappen put on a dominant display in front of the Mercedes duo

Highlights

  • Max Verstappen drove a faultless race to win at Abu Dhabi
  • McLaren finished P3 in the constructors championship
  • Lewis Hamilton finished P3 behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas

For a race that's traditionally the last race of the season, the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi makes for a painfully boring race. And yet again it didn't disappoint with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning from start to finish in a dominant display over the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, who finished P2 and P3 respectively. Hamilton who was returning from a bout of COVID-19 was not 100 per cent and uncharacteristically didn't have an answer for both his teammate and Verstappen. Verstappen's teammate Alex Albon was in striking range of Hamilton by the end of the race within 1.5 seconds in P4. 

Also Read: F1: Verstappen Beats Bottas To Take Pole In Last Race Of 2020

McLaren managed to secure its P3 position in the constructors' championship with Lando Norris finishing P5 and his outgoing teammate Carlos Sainz Jr managing P6. Daniel Ricciardo in his last race with Renault finished at P7 and also stole the fastest lap from Max Verstappen in the last lap of the race. Pierre Gasly topped up a very impressive season for the AlphaTauri in P8 while fellow Frenchman and former friend Esteban Ocon finished at P9 in the second Renault. 

Alex Albon finished in P4 which should increase his chances of retaining his seat 

After the high of Bahrain and Sergio Perez's maiden win, Racing Point was in for a tough race as it lost out on an opportunity to get P3 in the constructors; championship. Sergio Perez who was crippled because of an engine change made good moves from P20, but due to a transmission problem, he had to retire in his last race for the team. Lance Stroll also couldn't do much better as he just managed P10 struggling through most of the race. 

Daniil Kvyat in what many consider to be his last race for AlphaTauri just managed P1 despite qualifying ahead of his teammate Gasly. Raikkonen kept the Ferraris at bay in P12 for the Alfa Romeo. Charles Leclerc yet again out finished ahead of Vettel in P13, though Vettel for a large part of the race was in the points as the Scuderia decided to not pit the two cars during the safety car triggered by the Perez retirement. It marks the end of a miserable year for the four-time world champion and the end of his term at Ferrari.

Also Read: F1: Silverstone Circuit Renames Pit Straight To Honour Lewis Hamilton

George Russell found himself in familiar territory finishing P15 for the Williams ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi in the other Alfa Romeo. Nicholas Latifi managed P17 in the other Williams, while Kevin Magnussen finished at P18 in his last race for Haas. Pietro Fittipaldi filling in for Romain Grosjean in the other Haas topped off the grid with P19. 

Leclerc finished ahead of Vettel yet again 

Provisional Results

1    Max Verstappen    Red Bull    1:41.626    
2    Valtteri Bottas    Mercedes    +15.976s    
3    Lewis Hamilton    Mercedes    +18.415s    
4    Alex Albon    Red Bull    +19.987s    
5    Lando Norris    McLaren    +60.729s    
6    Carlos Sainz    McLaren    +65.662s    
7    Daniel Ricciardo    Renault    +73.748s    
8    Pierre Gasly    AlphaTauri    +89.718s    
9    Esteban Ocon    Renault    +101.069s    
10    Lance Stroll    Racing Point    +102.738s    
11    Daniil Kvyat    AlphaTauri    1 LAP    1
12    Kimi Raikkonen    Alfa Romeo Racing    1 LAP    1
13    Charles Leclerc    Ferrari    1 LAP    1
14    Sebastian Vettel    Ferrari    1 LAP    1
15    George Russell    Williams    1 LAP    1
16    Antonio Giovinazzi     Alfa Romeo Racing    1 LAP    1
17    Nicholas Latifi    Williams    1 LAP    2
18    Kevin Magnussen    Haas    1 LAP    2
19    Pietro Fittipaldi    Haas    2 LAPS    3

Did not finish

Sergio Perez, Racing Point (transmission failure)

