Fiat Will No Longer Make Cars In This Specific Colour: Here Is The Reason

Italian carmaker Fiat has made a novel announcement by stating it will not manufacture grey-coloured cars henceforth. As of June 26, Fiat said it had withdrawn the grey shade from the colour palette for its passenger vehicle line-up, attributing the decision to an effort to ‘enhance the importance of colours in life’. Going forward, Fiat says its palette will only include colours that best represent the shades of the sky, sun, sea and earth. Fiat says it took this decision despite recognising that grey is the most popular colour for new cars in the UK, according to official registration figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, with more than one in four new cars sold in the UK in 2022 painted grey.

What do a grey Fiat, our CEO and a huge can of orange paint have in common? Apparently… a lot!

In Lerici, a small town in Liguria, Our CEO Olivier François decided to confirm once again that Fiat is the brand of colours: we present to you Operation No Grey! pic.twitter.com/MNb0WbtHS2 — Fiat (@fiat) June 26, 2023

“We broke the rules: we decided to stop the production of Fiat grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforcing Fiat’s leadership as the brand of joy, colours, and optimism. Italy is the country of colours and, starting from today, Fiat’s cars, too”, said Fiat Chief Executive Officer Olivier Francois.

Along with the decision to drop grey entirely, Fiat has revealed a new brand tagline that reads ‘Italy. The Land Of Colours. Fiat. The Brand Of Colours.’ Francois also confirmed the brand will unveil the all-electric Fiat 600e crossover on July 4.

At present, Fiat’s overseas passenger vehicle range - comprising the 500 hatchback, 500X crossover, Panda hatchback and Tipo family - are offered in white, orange, red, blue, green, gold and black. By 2030, Fiat says its entire passenger vehicle line-up will be fully-electric.

Fiat has been missing from Indian roads for the better part of the last four years. An ageing lineup consisting of the Punto hatchback, Linea sedan and Avventura crossover was pulled off shelves just before the onset of BS6 emission norms in April 2020, and there is no word on if future Fiat models will make their way to India.