Ford Announces Lower Pricing And Production Boost For F-150 Lightning

Ford has revealed its plans to lower the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of its F-150 Lightning truck after making upgrades to its Michigan plant. In the process, the manufacturer increased its production capacity and scaled up production of the truck price, while also improving battery raw material costs.



Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan will undergo temporary closure for final plant upgrades. After the upgrade the plant aims to triple the annual run rate which will complete the production target of 1,50,000 F-150 Lightning trucks starting in the upcoming fall season.



Retail customers who build their own XLT, Lariat, or Platinum truck through authorized dealers or Ford's website between July 6th and July 31st will receive a $1,000 (82,072 INR) bonus as part of the national summer sales event. Additionally, eligible buyers can enjoy competitive interest rates as low as 1.9 percent APR for 36 months through Ford Credit. Ford's F-150 Lightning models are eligible for potential tax credits of up to $7,500 (6,15,543 INR) under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Also Read: U.S. Investigates Ford Explorer SUV Recall Following Power Loss Reports

Also in the other news, Starting early next year, all customers will gain access to over 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada. Moreover, commercial customers can rely on Ford Pro Charging solutions to power their F-150 Lightning trucks at home or on-site.

Also Read: Ford Teases Track-Only Mustang Dark Horse R With Exclusive Preview





“Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. “We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”









Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



