New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 

The van will support DC fast charging at 115 kW and will add 48 kilometres of range in 10 minutes and 72 kilometres in 15 minutes.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
This car will go into production in 2022 expand View Photos
This car will go into production in 2022

Highlights

  • The E-transit is launching in 2022
  • The car will cost less than $45,000
  • It will also get a 12-inch panel, Ford SYNC 4 and its co-pilot 360 ADAS

After teasing the E-Transit for a couple of weeks, Ford has officially unveiled the van which is going to cost less $45,000 in the US. This car has been in works since 2016 when Ford announced its electrification plans in 2016. 

"Ford is North America and Europe's commercial truck and van leader, so the transition of fleet vehicles to zero emissions, especially for the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment, is critical to achieving our carbon neutrality goal by 2050. Ford is ready to lead the charge, starting with the all-electric Transit and all-electric F-150 on the way. This is good for the planet and a huge advantage for customers to help lower their operating costs and provide connected fleet management technologies that will help their businesses," said Jim Farley, Ford's President and CEO. 

3kkns4t4

This is Ford's most popular van

The car will only go into production in 2022 which is still a while away. It only gets a 67 kWh battery and a measly range of 201.6 kilometres. It will also come in configurations which have a 198 kWh motor delivering power equal to 266 bhp. 

d8p7od5g

Transit is a popular Ford van which will now have an electric version

Newsbeep

The van will support DC fast charging at 115 kW and will add 48 kilometres of range in 10 minutes and 72 kilometres in 15 minutes. 

The car will come with a baked-in 4G modem. It will have remote services like vehicle pre-conditioning which optimises the cabin temperature while the car is getting charged for better battery efficiency. It will also come with SYNC 4 platform including a 12-inch touch screen, voice recognition and cloud-powered navigation system. SYNC will also receive over the air software updates like the way phones and laptops get. 

0 Comments

Ford is notably also adding its co-pilot 360 driver assistance ADAS functionality in this vehicle. 

1u3e9dis

It gets a laundry list of tech features

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
Vettel Wants Un-Lapping Software For A Safer F1
Vettel Wants Un-Lapping Software For A Safer F1
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
Eicher Motors Net Profit Drops 40% In Q2 2020-21
Eicher Motors Net Profit Drops 40% In Q2 2020-21
2021 Honda CB1000R Unveiled
2021 Honda CB1000R Unveiled
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
BMW CEO Says He Is Weighing Options For Mobility JV With Daimler
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP Unveiled
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities