Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000

This car will go into production in 2022

After teasing the E-Transit for a couple of weeks, Ford has officially unveiled the van which is going to cost less $45,000 in the US. This car has been in works since 2016 when Ford announced its electrification plans in 2016.

"Ford is North America and Europe's commercial truck and van leader, so the transition of fleet vehicles to zero emissions, especially for the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment, is critical to achieving our carbon neutrality goal by 2050. Ford is ready to lead the charge, starting with the all-electric Transit and all-electric F-150 on the way. This is good for the planet and a huge advantage for customers to help lower their operating costs and provide connected fleet management technologies that will help their businesses," said Jim Farley, Ford's President and CEO.

This is Ford's most popular van

The car will only go into production in 2022 which is still a while away. It only gets a 67 kWh battery and a measly range of 201.6 kilometres. It will also come in configurations which have a 198 kWh motor delivering power equal to 266 bhp.

Transit is a popular Ford van which will now have an electric version

The van will support DC fast charging at 115 kW and will add 48 kilometres of range in 10 minutes and 72 kilometres in 15 minutes.

The car will come with a baked-in 4G modem. It will have remote services like vehicle pre-conditioning which optimises the cabin temperature while the car is getting charged for better battery efficiency. It will also come with SYNC 4 platform including a 12-inch touch screen, voice recognition and cloud-powered navigation system. SYNC will also receive over the air software updates like the way phones and laptops get.

Ford is notably also adding its co-pilot 360 driver assistance ADAS functionality in this vehicle.

It gets a laundry list of tech features

