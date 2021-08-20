Ford Teases Eluminator Electric Crate Motor

Ford has showcased an electric crate motor that will be used in EV conversions, a market that's increasingly booming. Ford's performance division has developed the motor which has been dubbed the Eluminator. It joins GM which has its electric connect and cruise eCrate kit which is used to electrify old cars. Ford has released diagrams of the electric crate motor whose name Eluminator is a play on Aluminium V8 engines. It has been shown that the crate motor will be 570 mm long, making it small enough to be affixed in any project car or truck. It can also be hooked up with commonly available transmissions, but no specifications related to power, battery pack options and price have been revealed.

The name pays homage to Aluminium V8 engines

Ford will showcase this motor at the SEMA show happening between November 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It has been clarified that the motor will be available this fall. Ford is likely targeting the Chevrolet electric connect and Cruise eCrate kit that delivers 197.2 bhp with 360 newton-meters of torque and a 60 kW battery from the Bolt EV.

Ford will likely want to beat these figures and it certainly can do so considering the Mach-E it launched recently. It could even borrow the entire powertrain from the Mustang Mach-E which delivers 262 bhp with 430 newton-meters of torque from the rear-wheel drive variant.