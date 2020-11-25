New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season

The new M7Electro boasts of a completely new drivetrain developed by ZF, while Shell has developed a new e-fluid for the system that optimises efficiency. The team has also confirmed its driver line-up for the 2020/21 Formula E season that includes Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn.

By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Dilbaugh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing with drivers Alexander Sims & Alex Lynn expand View Photos
Dilbaugh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing with drivers Alexander Sims & Alex Lynn

Mahindra Racing has unveiled the M7Electro race car ahead of 2020/21 Formula E Championship set to begin in January. The team finally confirmed Alex Lynn as its second driver for the forthcoming season, who will be joining Alexander Sims. Lynn joined the team in the second half of Season 6 after the sudden exit of Pascal Wehrlein and has been retained for another season now. Mahindra says the new M7Electro is a massive leap over the older model and while it sports new livery, the drivetrain has completely new as well, as the team leverages from its new partners ZG and Shell. Nick Heidfeld, who has been a part of the team since Season 2 has been confirmed as the official test and reserve driver, and advisor for Mahindra Racing in 2020/21 as well.

Also Read: Formula E: Alexander Sims Joins Mahindra Racing For 2020/21 Season Replacing Jerome d'Ambrosio

The new M7Electro gets a new red, white and blue colour scheme and new electrifying graphics that have been designed around the team's sustainability credentials. The new car is a result of the collaboration between Mahindra Racing and ZF Friedrichshafen AG that was announced before the Season 6 campaign. While the electric motor and chassis remain common to all cars in Formula E, the drivetrain can be developed by the team and the M7 uses a ZF developed unit that has been jointly worked upon by Mahindra Racing and ZF engineers. Furthermore, Shell has developed a dedicated e-transmission fluid for the M7Electro that enhances the efficiency of the unit for optimised on track performance. Shell and Mahindra have been jointly working in the sport for two years now and this is the next generation of the e-fluids.

1c2sftgg

The M7Electro gets a completely new drivetrain from ZF, while power delivery has been optimised for quicker acceleration

Mahindra Racing revealed that the team has worked upon upgrading the software systems on the car for the new season, learning from the previous seasons. The new set-up promises more torque at the lower end of the power band making the cars quicker early on, while the team has used materials to make components lighter. Mahindra Racing is also working more efficiently from its new headquarters at Banbury, in the UK. Furthermore, the team has announced its new sponsors and partners for Season 7 that includes Maurice Lacroix as its official timekeeper, and Italian brand OMP Racing for its safety gear.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Formula E: Mahindra Racing Becomes First Team To Be Certified 3 Star Accreditation In Sustainability

kaiav7k

The new red, white and blue livery on the M7Electro have been designed around the team's sustainability credentials

0 Comments

The new M7Electro will have its first track outing at the all-teams pre-season test at Valencia, Spain from 28 November to 1 December 2020. The 2020/21 Formula E is also officially a world championship and Mahindra along with the other teams will be competing not only for the drivers' championship but the constructors' championship as well. The 2020/21 season kicks-off with a doubleheader in Santiago, Chile on January 16 and 17, 2021, followed by the sport's first night race with the Diriyah e-Prix in Saudi Arabia.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
All-New Hyundai SUV Named Bayon; Launch By First Half Of 2021
F1: Lewis Hamilton Deserves Knighthood Says, Andy Murray
F1: Lewis Hamilton Deserves Knighthood Says, Andy Murray
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Tesla Semi Electric Truck Likely To Have A Range Of 1000 Kilometres 
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Porsche Could Make More Than 20,000 Taycan EVs In 2020
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Digital Instrument Cluster Uncovered In New Spy Shots
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Tesla’s First Battery Cell Factory Could Match The Electricity Capacity Of The World
Tesla’s First Battery Cell Factory Could Match The Electricity Capacity Of The World
Plan To Acquire 40 Per Cent Of Helmet Market Share In 3 Years: Studds Helmets MD
Plan To Acquire 40 Per Cent Of Helmet Market Share In 3 Years: Studds Helmets MD
Germany Steams Ahead With New Hydrogen-Powered Train
Germany Steams Ahead With New Hydrogen-Powered Train
Ford Orders 12 Ultra-Cold Freezers To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines To Employees
Ford Orders 12 Ultra-Cold Freezers To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines To Employees
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities