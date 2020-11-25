Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season

Mahindra Racing has unveiled the M7Electro race car ahead of 2020/21 Formula E Championship set to begin in January. The team finally confirmed Alex Lynn as its second driver for the forthcoming season, who will be joining Alexander Sims. Lynn joined the team in the second half of Season 6 after the sudden exit of Pascal Wehrlein and has been retained for another season now. Mahindra says the new M7Electro is a massive leap over the older model and while it sports new livery, the drivetrain has completely new as well, as the team leverages from its new partners ZG and Shell. Nick Heidfeld, who has been a part of the team since Season 2 has been confirmed as the official test and reserve driver, and advisor for Mahindra Racing in 2020/21 as well.

The new M7Electro gets a new red, white and blue colour scheme and new electrifying graphics that have been designed around the team's sustainability credentials. The new car is a result of the collaboration between Mahindra Racing and ZF Friedrichshafen AG that was announced before the Season 6 campaign. While the electric motor and chassis remain common to all cars in Formula E, the drivetrain can be developed by the team and the M7 uses a ZF developed unit that has been jointly worked upon by Mahindra Racing and ZF engineers. Furthermore, Shell has developed a dedicated e-transmission fluid for the M7Electro that enhances the efficiency of the unit for optimised on track performance. Shell and Mahindra have been jointly working in the sport for two years now and this is the next generation of the e-fluids.

The M7Electro gets a completely new drivetrain from ZF, while power delivery has been optimised for quicker acceleration

Mahindra Racing revealed that the team has worked upon upgrading the software systems on the car for the new season, learning from the previous seasons. The new set-up promises more torque at the lower end of the power band making the cars quicker early on, while the team has used materials to make components lighter. Mahindra Racing is also working more efficiently from its new headquarters at Banbury, in the UK. Furthermore, the team has announced its new sponsors and partners for Season 7 that includes Maurice Lacroix as its official timekeeper, and Italian brand OMP Racing for its safety gear.

The new red, white and blue livery on the M7Electro have been designed around the team's sustainability credentials

The new M7Electro will have its first track outing at the all-teams pre-season test at Valencia, Spain from 28 November to 1 December 2020. The 2020/21 Formula E is also officially a world championship and Mahindra along with the other teams will be competing not only for the drivers' championship but the constructors' championship as well. The 2020/21 season kicks-off with a doubleheader in Santiago, Chile on January 16 and 17, 2021, followed by the sport's first night race with the Diriyah e-Prix in Saudi Arabia.

