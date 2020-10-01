Formula E: Mahindra Racing Becomes First Team To Be Certified 3 Star Accreditation In Sustainability

Mahindra Racing has become the first team in Formula E to receive the three-star accreditation for sustainability by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). It is the highest sustainability accolade that a team can receive across all disciplines of motorsport and is awarded to teams that can design its systems and practices to minimise the carbon footprint. The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is aimed at helping motorsport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance.

Speaking on the achievement, Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal said, "Over the six years of the Formula E project to date, we have been working tirelessly not only on our racing programme and race to the road, but on walking the walk, in terms of our sustainability talk. I could not be prouder of the team for the hard work and dedication, which has now resulted in this historic moment of receiving Three-Star accreditation from the FIA. 2020 has been incredibly tough and, for me, it is a special moment to be able to make a huge positive from the most challenging of situations."

The Mahindra Racing team was first awarded a two-star accreditation by the FIA in November 2016

Mahindra Racing achieved a two-star accreditation in November 2016, which was reconfirmed after an audit in December 2018. The team's commitment to the programme has ensured the coveted three-star accreditation and demonstrates consistent practice and improvement of its environmental management system. Mahindra Racing is only the second team in the world to receive the three star accreditation in sustainability. The first team do be awarded the same was the McLaren Racing F1 Team.

Jean Todt, President - FIA, "As sustainable and responsible motorsport is a priority for the FIA, I am pleased that Mahindra Racing has achieved this milestone. Energy efficiency is in the DNA of the FIA and Formula E and this new step forward is another proof of our commitment to environmental best practice. I now urge the other teams to walk in the footsteps of Mahindra Racing."

Formula E has become a world championship starting from the next season and is already the first sport to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint since inception. The accreditation also means a net-zero carbon footprint for Mahindra Racing at all race and test events, freight, travel and event operations, as well as race car production. In keeping with its 'Race to Road' strategy, the team is working to apply its learnings from the race track to producing more sustainable transportation solutions.

The sustainability initiative is part of the Mahindra Group's efforts to go carbon neutral by 2040

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E said, "Many congratulations to Mahindra Racing for achieving FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation. Mahindra is recognised for its commitment to developing innovative, high-quality mass-market electric cars and shares Formula E's vision that accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles is critical to counteracting climate change. Back in Season 1, Formula E was proud to become the first FIA championship to achieve Three-Star Accreditation. Today, Mahindra Racing, who have been on the grid since our inaugural race, become our first team confirmed to have achieved this landmark."

Mahindra Racing's efforts are in-line with the Mahindra Group's efforts and commitment to achieve carbon neutrality. With its Mahindra Hariyali (Greenery) initiative, the group aims to increase the green cover by planting more and more trees and plant one million trees every year. The group has so far planted 18 million trees over the last 13 years and has already met the 1 million target for 2020. Collectively, the Mahindra Group has promised to go carbon neutral by 2040.

