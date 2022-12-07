Formula E: Maserati Unveils Livery For Season 9 Challenger

Maserati has revealed the livery to go on its first all electric race car - the Tipo Folgore. Tipo Folgore is the name given to Maserati's first Formula E challenger, which is set to enter the series as the Gen3 era kicks off at the start of season 9. Maserati unveiled the livery in its hometown - Modena, Italy - and it will be the first Italian automobile brand to enter Formula E.

“Looking at our car, it’s very different compared to the other liveries on the grid for 2023 so we’ll definitely stand out on track in Mexico," said Edo Mortara, driver for Maserati in the upcoming Formula E season. “The car looks incredible, and it feels fantastic to drive," teammate Maxmilian Guenther added. “With more power, less weight and improved regenerative braking, it’s a great step compared to the Gen2.”

Maserati Tipo Folgore pays homage to Maserati's first ever racing car - the Tipo 26 - which made its debut 96 years ago in 1926. With Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel, the car finished first place in its class on its debut race at the Targa Florio. The ‘Folgore’ in the Tipo Folgore means thunderbolt, and it is the name given to the brand's new 100 per cent electric range. The car will make its racing debut at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez City in Mexico City on January 14, 2023.