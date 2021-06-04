Fuel Prices Hiked Again After A Hiatus of 2 Days; Petrol Almost Rs. 101/Litre In Mumbai

Fuel prices in India have gone up again after remaining unchanged for two days. The price of petrol has increased by up to 28 paise, while diesel has become dearer by 30 paise. In the nation's capital Delhi, the price of petrol today stands at Rs. 94.76 per litre, which is 27 paise more than the previous day. Diesel, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 85.66 per litre, receiving a hike of 28 paise. In Mumbai, petrol prices have almost touched Rs. 101 per litre mark, currently standing at Rs. 100.98 per litre, after a hike of 26 paise, whereas diesel rates have gone up to Rs. 92.69 per litre, receiving a hike of 30 paise.

As for other metro cities, in Chennai petrol prices today, on June 4, 2021, stand at Rs. 96.23 per litre, after a 24 paise hike, while diesel rates have gone up by 26 paise, at Rs. 90.38 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol prices have touched Rs. 94.76 per litre, with a hike of 26 paise, while diesel has become dearer by 28 paise and is now retailed at Rs. 88.51 per litre. At the same time, in Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs. 97.92 per litre, after a hike of 28 paise and diesel is Rs. 90.81 per litre after an increase of 30 paise.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 94.76 Rs. 85.66 Mumbai Rs. 100.98 Rs. 92.99 Chennai Rs. 96.23 Rs. 90.38 Kolkata Rs. 94.76 Rs. 88.51 Bengaluru Rs. 97.92 Rs. 90.81

Fuel prices continue to be most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district where petrol is currently priced at Rs. 105.80 per litre, while diesel is retailed at Rs. 98.63 per litre, inching closer to the Rs. 100/litre mark. Right behind are the Anuppur and Rewa districts of Madhya Pradesh, where petrol has touched Rs. 105.46 and Rs. 105.10 per litre, respectively, while diesel is priced at Rs. 96.58 and Rs. 96.24 a litre, respectively. Other regions where petrol and diesel rates have already crossed the Rs. 100 and Rs. 90 per litre mark, respectively, include - Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Parbhani.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are the three leading oil marketing companies. They revise domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks by taking into account alterations in the foreign exchange rates accordingly. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.