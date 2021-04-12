GM To Build Chevrolet Silverado EV With 644KM Range At Factory Zero 

Alongside launching a new EV version of Hummer, GM has announced that it will also be building an electric version of the Silverado pick up truck at its Factory Zero in Michigan. Factory Zero is the site that GM outlined as the place for the production of its electric vehicles.

"The vehicles coming from Factory Zero will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles. The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true super trucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy's loyal truck buyers love about Silverado - and more - and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike," said GM President Mark Reuss at the announcement.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Unveiled

The car is said to have a range of 644 kilometres and they are calling it the BET Truck, which is also its first electric pickup. The new electric pickup is also designed from the ground up using its new Ultium battery and drivetrain technology.

GM hasn't announced a concept version of the pickup truck but it will be cheaper than the Hummer EV. It will also compete with the likes of Rivian RIT, the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150. There is no timeline that has been outlined for the production of the vehicle, though GM says it will announce more details in the coming months.

