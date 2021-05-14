Google Fined $120 Million In Italy For Android Auto Transgression That's Fixed 

The Italian Competition Authority (ICA) has handed Google a $120 million fine for an Android Auto transgression in 2019. In 2019, Android Auto didn't allow a third party charging app. This case triggered a probe into the automotive business of the search giant. Till October Google has enforced restrictions on what applications could be allowed and released for use while the user was driving the vehicle. The complaint had come from an Italian energy company called the Enel Group whose Enel X Recharge app was not allowed on the platform. The app allows users to find Enel charging stations for EVs but at the time Google needed apps to have messaging and media playback options.

After the complaint, Google allowed such apps on the platform - and integrated a feature on Google Maps to find charging stations. Since the complaint, Enel also changed the name of the app to Enel X JuicePass.

Google has closed a partnership with Ford for the use of its Android platform in cars

"The Authority has therefore ordered Google to make available to Enel X Italia, as well as to other app developers, tools for the programming of apps that are interoperable with Android Auto and will monitor the effective and correct implementation of the imposed obligations through an independent expert to whom Google must provide all cooperation and information requested," said the Italian regulator at the time.

Since this decision, Google has allowed other third parties like Enel to have their apps to be part of Android Auto - including ChargePoint. But since the issue was resolved, Google disagrees with the penalty it has been handed.

Android Auto is now deeply integrated into premium vehicles like BMWs

Many platforms have restrictions on what can be done while driving. This also includes Apple's CarPlay. Auto manufacturers bake these features into their systems on a granular level - for instance, many people can't even pair their smartphone over Bluetooth while the car is being driven.

Google says that now Enel can integrate its app simply in Android Auto using one of the navigation or booking templates it has provided. Google's relationship with automakers is also becoming closer. For instance, in Europe, the Volvo group has said that now all of its cars will be based on Android Automotive.

We could hear more on Android Auto and Google's overtures in the automotive space next week when it hosts its Google I/O developer conference.

