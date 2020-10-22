New Cars and Bikes in India
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020

The challenge for both the drivers is that they are up against either more experienced drivers with financial backing or hot rookies

The Haas F1 team has struggled to score points in 2020 expand View Photos
The Haas F1 team has struggled to score points in 2020

Highlights

  • Both the Haas drivers are leaving the team at the end of the year
  • The team will likely replace them with rookie drivers in 2021
  • In 2019, Haas team boss Steiner had expressed a desire to fire the two

The Haas F1 team is not renewing the contracts of both of its drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. The team principal Gunther Steiner had hinted at the possibility of the two drivers leaving the team earlier this season. Notably, Steiner, in the F1 “Drive To Survive” documentary had also expressed his desire to fire the two drivers in 2019. “The last chapter is closed and the book is finished. “I've been with Haas F1 Team since day one. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I've learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man,” posted the Frenchman on Facebook. 

romain grosjean lance stroll abu dhabi gp f1 2017

Grosjean notoriously had an acrimonious relationship with Magnussen 

Like Grosjean, Magnussen also announced his exit in social media. "The 2020 Formula 1 season will be my last with Haas F1 Team. I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey. Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver. I would like to thank Gene, Guenther and all of the race team for their loyalty and trust in me over the past four years,” posted the 28-year-old Dane on his Instagram page. 

kevin magnussen 3009

Before Haas, Magnussen was at the Renaut works team which is welcoming Fernando Alonso in 2021
Photo Credit: AFP

Both drivers are unlikely to find a space on the 2021 grid. Grosjean has already expressed interest in joining the new Peugeot Hypercar project which is expected to be racing in 2022. Magnussen as of now doesn't seem to have a plan B and may end up in a reserve driver role or will leave the sport. 

The challenge for both the drivers is that they are up against either more experienced drivers with financial backing or hot rookies from F2 who also come with financial clout. For instance, Sergio Perez is a free agent after losing his seat to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin which means is not only a better but more lucrative free-agent who has sponsors behind him. 

7l8ume2g

Mick Schumacher is tipped to enter F1 in 2021 with Alfa Romeo

Then there is the case of the high profile Ferrari Driver Academy rookies — Mick Schumacher and Callum Illot. Mick is the F2 championship leader and the son of legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. His brand value alone will be worth a lot more than any other driver on the grid. Though he is also favoured to be signed by Alfa Romeo, if that doesn't happen he is a sure shot for Haas. In case Schumacher doesn't happen, Illot will likely get a seat. 

0 Comments

The other seat may go to Nikita Mazepin who is also the son of Russian Billionaire Dmitry Mazepin who may acquire a stake in the team. The future of the Haas line-up will be dependent on what happens at Alfa Romeo who has not confirmed 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for 2021. Many believe Raikkonen will be paired with the young Schumacher while Giovinazzi will get the boot.

