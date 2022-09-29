Gulf Oil India Partners With Switch Mobility, Piaggio For EV-Specific Fluids

Hinduja Group Company, Gulf Oil Lubricants has entered into partnerships with Switch Mobility, another Hinduja Group company, and Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd to launch a special range of EV-specific fluids and lubricants. The partnerships also mean that Gulf Oil will officially supply Switch and Piaggio with EV-specific fluids for their range of electric models.

Commenting on the partnership, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, said, “Gulf Oil, which has a global range of EV fluids have now entered into a partnership with Piaggio Vehicles & Switch Mobility in India. This is a testament of best-in-class product offering that will deliver superior performance to the Piaggio Vehicles’ 3-wheeler EV transmission. Our product offering for Switch Mobility will deliver unmatched performance to their electric buses through an entire range which includes coolants and transmission fluids. With each OEM tie up, Gulf Oil is well poised to play a role in 3-wheeler, 4-wheeler and Bus EV category. Now Piaggio Vehicles & Switch Mobility customers can avail our top-of-the-line products and experience enhanced output from their respective electric vehicles.”

The two new ranges are the latest products from the lubricant manufacturer targeted specifically at electric vehicles. The company had previously launched a range of EV-specific fluids last year including driveline fluids, brake fluids and coolants.

Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman, Gulf Oil, Ravi Chawla, CEO and MD at Gulf Oil, Gulf Oil Brand ambassador MS Dhoni Gulf Oil with Piaggio team

“Our partnership with Gulf Oil towards developing Gulf ElecMax, a range of high-performance EV fluids will offer our customers and end-users superlative performance that suits the intended usage patterns. We will continue to enhance our association with Gulf Oil, to cover the entire spectrum of our product offerings,” said Switch Mobility India CEO, Mahesh Babu.

The new ElecMax range of fluids will be used by the EV commercial vehicle firm for its current range of buses including the EiV12 and the EiV22.

Speaking on the occasion Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited said, "We have a successful association with Gulf Oil for a wide range of lubricants for our ICE Vehicles. We are working with Gulf Oil for the EV variants to provide high-performance solutions to our customers. We are hopeful of a long association that adds momentum to the EV adoption journey in India.

Gulf Oil also said that it would be open to partnering with other OEMs when it came to the co-development of lubricants and fluids.