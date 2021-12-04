Hamilton vs Verstappen - The Battle Continues

There are two primary reasons why everybody has been watching Formula One diligently for the past couple of years. One is the usual reason - love for racing, fast cars, long time follower of Formula one etc. The other reason is to watch the spectacularly dramatic clashes between Max Verstappen of RedBull and the current defending champion, Louis Hamilton of Mercedes. Their rivalry adds an element of nail-biting finish to each Grand Prix with some face-offs being dangerous and near-fatal even. Here are some of the most intense clashes they have ever had.

2021 British Grand Prix Silverstone collision.

The Silverstone race of the 2021 British Grand Prix started with Hamilton attempting to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner, one of the fastest corners, on the first lap itself. Verstappen refused to yield. The two touched wheels and the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken wheel rim. While Max Verstappen ended the race with zero points, Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second time penalty which he managed to cover up and win the race for Mercedes. However, many called the victory a hollow one.

2021 Italian Grand Prix Monza crash

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza track crash on September 12 was one of the most dangerous incidents so far between the two of them. Verstappen and Hamilton entered the first chicane side-by-side and ended up beached on the gravel together with the RedBull car perched precariously on top of the Mercedes-AMG. Hamilton nearly broke his neck when the wheels of the RedBull descended suddenly on his cockpit. He was saved by the halo, a ring like safety structure above his head, designed expressly for situations like this. In the aftermath of the incident, Max Verstappen received a three-place grid penalty.

2018 Bahrain Grand Prix tyre drama.

In 2018, the fans gathered in the Bahrain International Circuit for the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix witnessed a minor rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. In the beginning of the second lap, Verstappen was trying to pass Lewis Hamilton when his rear left tyre got punctured due to the tussle going on. This resulted in Verstappen retiring from the race. In the aftermath, Lewis Hamilton made inappropriate comments on Verstappen's driving for which he later apologized.