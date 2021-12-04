Lewis Hamilton's Private Car Collection

Ever since he hit the Formula One scene, Lewis Hamilton has been a name synonymous with the racing competition. The seven-time World Drivers' Championship winner may only have raced for McLaren and Mercedes till now, but his personal garage is way more diverse. The multi-millionaire has a flair for classic rides as well as modern supercars. And we're sure he must love to push them to their limits from time to time. Here's a look into the private garage of Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

Ferrari may be his rival on the track, but off the track, Lewis Hamilton just can't refuse the allure of the prancing horse. He is known to own a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, a car that had only eighty models produced by the Italian company. It has a top speed of 325 km/h and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

Also Read: Hamilton vs Verstappen - The Battle Continues

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

Among Lewis' most coveted rides is the 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The classic car holds legendary status among muscle car enthusiasts and is the kind of ride that makes heads turn even today owing to its attractive design. And in case it looks familiar, this is the same car that was featured as Eleanor in the 2000 film Gone In 60 Seconds.

Pagani Zonda 760LH

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

Occupying the prime spot in the garage of Lewis Hamilton is another Italian sportscar named the Pagani Zonda 760LH. In case you're wondering what the LH in its name stands for, those are the British driver's initials. Yes, this particular Zonda was commissioned upon his request and one of its most striking features is that it comes with a manual gearbox instead of paddle shifters.

Also Read: Most F1 World Championship Titles Won By Drivers Until Now

McLaren P1

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

We just cannot doubt Lewis' commitment towards McLaren, the organization that groomed him and gave him his first Formula One seat. It's no surprise then that he has spent around $1.15 million buying the McLaren P1, a plug-in hybrid that comes with a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and an in-house-developed electric motor producing 179 PS and 260 Nm of torque.

Ferrari LaFerrari

Photo Credit: cdn.ferrari.com

Another powerful plug-in hybrid car in the British driver's collection is the Ferrari LaFerrari, which is often referred to as the "definitive" Ferrari. He owns the Aperta model of this car, which is open-top and features a removable carbon-fibre hardtop as well as a removable canvas soft top. Only around 210 units of this car exist in the world, with all of them having been pre-sold to customers via invitation.

Also Read: Toughest Grand Prix Circuits to Race On

Mercedes-AMG One

Photo Credit: www.mercedes-amg.com

Although the car is still under development, Lewis Hamilton has been associated with it from the very start. Designed by the Formula One team he races for, this plug-in hybrid hypercar utilizes a modified 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine that was developed for Formula One cars.

Those being the big highlight-worthy rides in Lewis Hamilton's collection, the ace driver has got plenty of other exciting cars parked in there. These include the likes of a Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes Benz Maybach S600, and a Mini Cooper.