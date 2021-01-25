Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Discontinued In India

Harley-Davidson has discontinued the Street 750 and the Street Rod in India. The Street 750 was one of the best-selling motorcycles for the company in India, in fact contributing to over 80 per cent of the company's sales over the years. As part of the brand's 'Rewire' strategy, Harley-Davidson India will shut down its manufacturing facility in Bawal and the sales office in Gurugram will be significantly reduced in size. The decision to shut down the plant meant that the made-in-India models like the Street 750 and the Street Rod had to go, the two most affordable motorcycles in the company's line-up.

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Revealed

(The Harley-Davidson Street Rod used the same engine as the Street 750)

The Harley Street 750 range had a 749 cc liquid-cooled, V-Twin Revolution X engine which churned out 60 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear for suspension duties, while braking performance comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson To Continue India Operations January 2021 Onwards

(Harley-Davidson offered massive discounts on the Street 750 in August last year, to liquidate stocks)

Now, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Harley-Davidson and decided to induct 10 Harley-Davidson dealers across India into its own distribution network. The new contracts are expected to come into effect from January 1, 2021, although Hero MotoCorp has yet to officially make the announcement. However, the Harley-Davidson Dealers Association, which represents all 33 dealers of the American motorcycle brand in India, is still seeking fair compensation from Harley-Davidson after the company decided to withdraw from independent operations in India. Under the new business plan, Hero MotoCorp will look after distribution and sales of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.