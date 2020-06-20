Hella And Minth Group Establish New Joint Venture In China

Hella and the Minth Group have agreed to establish a joint venture. The company Hella Minth Jiaxing Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. is to promote the development, production and marketing of radomes and illuminated logos. Radomes are permeable covers for radar systems, which can be produced in special designs according to customer requirements. Both companies are already active in this field. The joint venture will be funded by both partners in equal shares. It has a production facility in Jiaxing and shall have an international scope, with an initial focus on the Chinese market. Subject to the approval of the relevant antitrust authorities, the joint venture is scheduled to start operations in autumn 2020.

The joint venture will be based in Jiaxing, China, at one of Minth's existing production facilities and will initially employ around 80 people.



Minth will contribute its existing production capacities (including already existing series productions) to the new joint venture. The joint venture will be based in Jiaxing, China, at one of Minth's existing production facilities and will initially employ around 80 people. The production capacities there are to be continuously expanded within the next year in order to meet the expected growth of the radome business and the increasing demands of globally operating car makers. For this purpose, the joint venture will combine the fast response and business advantages of Minth and the technological know-how of Hella.

The Joint Venture will promote the development, production and marketing of radomes and illuminated logos.



Dr. Frank Huber, Managing Director, Lighting Division, Hella, said, "Radomes offer vehicle manufacturers a wide range of possibilities for differentiation, since they can be staged in different ways, just like logos. As HELLA, we have been active in this field for many years, being a technology leader. By cooperating with MINTH, we want to further expand our business internationally."



