Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker

Famous car designer and the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., Henrik Fisker, recently confirmed that its next product could be a lifestyle EV truck. He is known for some of the iconic cars such as BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Fisker Karma. Fisker confirmed this development through his official LinkedIn profile, teasing the rear quarter shot of the EV truck, which seems to be aggressively designed. The EV maker aims to create the lightest and most efficient pickup truck in the world. However, the image is just a teaser, but the final product will be way more radical.

Last month, the designer took to Twitter confirming that he has started designing his new vehicle, which will be radical. The company will also be launching its first all-electric luxury SUV globally next year.

In a LinkedIn post, Fisker said, "Ok, yes, next vehicle might be a lifestyle pick up truck! But not just any truck! We want to create the lightest, most efficient EV pick up in the world! Making it, the most sustainable! image is just a teaser! Not the final: final will be way more radical!"

We know that the upcoming electric pickup truck will be christened Fisker Alaska that was teased on Twitter last month. The company also plans to launch a range of new, advanced and radical electric vehicles, faster than any EV maker yet. We are not sure if this is the same truck that Fisker teased in December. But it's worth noting that the CEO used the world radical for both the teasers.

