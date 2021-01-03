New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker

Fisker confirmed the development of a lifestyle pickup truck through his official LinkedIn profile, teasing the rear quarter shot of the EV truck, which seems to be aggressively designed.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The company aims to create the lightest and most efficient pickup truck in the world. expand View Photos
The company aims to create the lightest and most efficient pickup truck in the world.

Highlights

  • Henrik Fisker teased a EV pickup truck on its official LinkedIn profile
  • The next product from Fisker could be a lifestyle EV truck
  • Fisker's first all-electric luxury SUV will be launched by next year

Famous car designer and the Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc., Henrik Fisker, recently confirmed that its next product could be a lifestyle EV truck. He is known for some of the iconic cars such as BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Fisker Karma. Fisker confirmed this development through his official LinkedIn profile, teasing the rear quarter shot of the EV truck, which seems to be aggressively designed. The EV maker aims to create the lightest and most efficient pickup truck in the world. However, the image is just a teaser, but the final product will be way more radical.

Also Read: Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"​

Last month, the designer took to Twitter confirming that he has started designing his new vehicle, which will be radical. The company will also be launching its first all-electric luxury SUV globally next year.

In a LinkedIn post, Fisker said, "Ok, yes, next vehicle might be a lifestyle pick up truck! But not just any truck! We want to create the lightest, most efficient EV pick up in the world! Making it, the most sustainable! image is just a teaser! Not the final: final will be way more radical!"

Newsbeep

Also Read: Fisker Aims To Become The Apple Of The Automotive World​

0 Comments

We know that the upcoming electric pickup truck will be christened Fisker Alaska that was teased on Twitter last month. The company also plans to launch a range of new, advanced and radical electric vehicles, faster than any EV maker yet. We are not sure if this is the same truck that Fisker teased in December. But it's worth noting that the CEO used the world radical for both the teasers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Henrik Fisker Drops Hint On Next EV From The Automaker
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Tesla Falls Short Of Its 5 Lakh Annual Delivery Goal Despite 36% Sale Increase
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Two-Wheelers December Sales 2020: TVS Records 17.5 Per Cent Growth In Year-On-Year Sales
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Daimler AG And Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership For IT Infrastructure
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
Production Ready New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing
John McGuinness Named Member Of The Order Of The British Empire
John McGuinness Named Member Of The Order Of The British Empire
Italian Motorcycle Brand Magni Unveils Stunning Homage To Founder
Italian Motorcycle Brand Magni Unveils Stunning Homage To Founder
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Mahindra In Talks With An Investor For Majority Stake In Ssangyong; Hopes To Close Deal In February
Mahindra In Talks With An Investor For Majority Stake In Ssangyong; Hopes To Close Deal In February
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted During TVC Shoot
Updated KTM 890 Adventure Spotted On Test In Europe
Updated KTM 890 Adventure Spotted On Test In Europe
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
Electric Vehicle Maker Tesla To deliver China-Made Model Y SUVs This Month
Electric Vehicle Maker Tesla To deliver China-Made Model Y SUVs This Month
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks
Mahindra To Focus On SUVs, Electric After Ending Ford JV Talks

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: India's First Multi-Financier, Online Car Financing Platform
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Teased Ahead Of Launch
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Exclusive: 2021 MG Hector Facelift Cabin And Key Features Revealed
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Lamborghini Urus Commands 8-9 Months Waiting Period In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities