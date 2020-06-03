Hero Electric Sued By Honda Motor Over Electric Scooter Design Infringement

Honda Motor Japan had sued Hero Electric on May 22, 2020 over design infringement. Honda accused Hero Electric of copying the rear cover, front and rear lamps from its Moove electric scooter and employed the same on the Hero Dash electric scooter. Honda has filed a petition seeking an ad interim injunction against Hero Electric over infringing on 'registered design' of the Moove electric scooter. Honda seeks Hero Electric to stop manufacturing, selling and advertising the Hero Dash.Team carandbike has reached out to Hero Electric and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (Honda's local subsidiary) for a comment on the same and is yet to receive a response.

(Honda says that parts like the rear cover, rear and front lamps on the Hero Dash have been copied from the Honda Moove electric scooter)

According to an ET Auto report, The Delhi High Court asked Hero Electric to respond over the allegations brought forth by Honda Motor and had heard Honda's arguments on May 29, 2020. The Court was supposed to hear Hero Electric's arguments on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 but the case was re-listed for June 11, 2020.

The Hero Electric Dash was launched in India last year in August, with prices starting at ₹ 62,000. It gets a 48 volt 28 Ah lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 60 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged fully in four hours with fast charging and the top speed limited to 25 kmph. The Dash EV gets features like LED headlamp with daytime running lights, USB charging point, digital instrument console and more. The scooter also gets a ground clearance of 145 mm, keeping in mind the tough Indian road conditions.

