Hero Motocorp Sells 5.2 Lakh Units Of Motorcycles In March 2023; Posts 15 Per Cent Growth

Hero Motocorp sold 5,19,342 units in March 2023, representing a growth of 15 per cent over the same month last year, when it had sold 4,50,154 two-wheelers. This included sales of 4,85,896 motorcycles and 33,446 scooters in March 2023. Its total sales in FY 22-23 surpassed 5.3 million units and saw an increase of 8 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year.

The Vida V1 EV was among the newly launched products of FY 22-23

FY 22-23 was a rather eventful year for the manufacturer as it saw a few launches and partnerships with other companies. This included its new 110cc scooter, the Xoom, new electric Vida V1 EV, the XTEC variants of Iconic Splendor, Passion followed by Super Splendor along with the 4-Valve edition of its popular tourer XPulse 200T. Hero MotoCorp also partnered with two-wheeler EV manufacturer Zero Motorcycles over the course of the previous fiscal year which will most likely see a number of launches over time. Hero MotoCorp also announced its entry into the South-East Asian Market by forging a partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), to launch its products in the Philippines.

Hero MotoCorp's newly appointed CEO Niranjan Gupta

Recently, Hero MotoCorp had appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1, 2023, elevating him from his current position as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A. Dr. Pawan Munjal, the previous CEO and major stakeholder in the company will continue as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board.