High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

All vehicles in the national capital are now required to get the high security registration plates (HSRP) that feature colour-coded stickers. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a notice that warns people to affix colour-coded stickers on their vehicles/ registration plates, violation of which will attract penalty under the Central Motor Vehicles Act. The notice is an extension to the order issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that mandates all vehicles in the country sold before 1 April 2019 to have a high security registration plate along with colour coded stickers. So here is how you can get colour-coded stickers for your vehicles.

How To Get HSRP

The High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory for all-new vehicles sold from April 1, 2019

The easiest way to get HSRP is to check on your state's transport department website for all the places where they are made available. States have authorised selected dealers to sell the HSRP and colour-coded stickers and not all dealers are allowed to sell them. There is a detailed list of authorised dealerships on Delhi's transport government website which will give you all the information about your nearest dealer.

Can My Car Dealer Help

Few dealers have been authorized to sell HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

As we already said, not all dealerships are authorised to sell the HSRP and colour-coded stickers yet. Having said that, since it's mandatory now, all dealers have the information of where HSRP are available and can guide you in reaching to the right vendor. First, do check on the website if your car dealer has been authorised to sell the HSRP.

Online Purchase

Motorists in Delhi-NCR can also visit bookmyhsrp's website. If your vehicle has Delhi-NCR registration, you can go to the website to purchase HSRP along with the colour-coded stickers. They too have been officially authorized by the governments to sell these. You just need to select the vehicle type and state of registration which will show a list of authorized dealerships. Then you can select your nearest dealership and book an appointment to get HSRP and colour-coded sticker affixed on your vehicle. The website will also ask for details like the vehicle's registration number, chassis number and engine number, to book appointment.

How Much It Will Cost

State government will fix the price for HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

It depends. The issue is that the central government has not fixed the price of the high security number plate and colour-coded stickers and the states will be fixing the price. But just to give you an estimate, an HSRP will cost around ₹ 400 for two-wheelers and up to ₹ 1,100 for four-wheelers, depending on the size of-course. Additionally, you'll need to pay around ₹ 100 extra for the colour-coded stickers.

