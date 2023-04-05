Honda Amaze Completes Ten Years In India: Over 5.3 Lakh Units Sold

Honda India commemorates 10 -Year anniversary of its subcompact sedan, the Honda Amaze. The car was first introduced in India in April 2013. Ever since, it has become the best-selling model for the company. Honda has sold the Amaze to over 5.3 lakh customers during the last 10 years and is currently one out of every two Honda cars sold in the country, says the company, accounting for 53 per cent of HCIL's sales in India.

2022 Honda Amaze

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Limited expressing his pleasure on successful achievement of 10 years journey of Honda Amaze said, “Today marks a milestone in our India journey, as Honda Amaze completes a decade-long presence in this market with over 5.3 lakh customers. “The Amaze receives 40 percent of first-time buyers and has shown growing preference for the advanced CVT automatic variants which accounts for almost 35% of the current model sales.”

2016-17 Facelift Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is manufactured in India at Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, catering to both domestic and export business. The Made-in-India Honda Amaze is exported to South Africa and SAARC countries. With a network of 325 facilities in 236 cities across India. The first-Generation Honda Amaze, launched in April 2013, sold 2.6 lakh units till March 2018. In its second-Generation, Honda Amaze sold 2.7 lakh units since its launch in May 2018.

Also Read: Honda Officially Discontinues WR-V, Jazz, And 4th Generation City

The Amaze is powered by 1.2L I-VTEC petrol engine delivering 88 bhp at 6000 rpm power and 110 Nm at 4800 rpm torque and is mated with 5 speed Manual Transmission and CVT offering fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl and 18.3 kmpl respectively. The Made in India Honda Amaze had received a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP, when the Africa spec variant was crash-tested in 2019 under the Safer Cars for Africa campaign.