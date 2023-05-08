Honda Brio Facelift Launched In Indonesia; Available As The Standard Brio And Brio RS

Honda Cars has launched the facelift version of its popular hatchback, the Honda Brio in Jakarta, Indonesia. The updated hatchback gets a new fascia and a redesigned rear end, giving it a new, and more stylish appearance. The hatchback is offered in both the standard and RS variants, and the latter gets a sportier look and a bunch of new features. The styling of the Brio facelift is based on the latest design language of Honda.

The Standard Honda Brio and the Honda Brio RS

Yusak Billy, Sales, Marketing, and Business Innovation Director of PT Honda Prospect Motor, said, "Since it was first launched until now, the Honda Brio continues to be a model that is in great demand by consumers and has even been the model with the highest sales in Indonesia several times. We believe that with an increasingly sporty and stylish exterior and interior design, more complete features, and supported by the largest engine in its class, fuel efficiency, and affordable prices, the Honda Brio will continue to be the car of choice that gives pride to every owner."

The Honda Brio has been updated to look more stylish and attractive than before

The Honda Brio Satya (EM/T and E CVT) has been updated to look more stylish and attractive than before. It gets various additional features such as LED daytime running lights, a redesigned chrome front grille, 14-inch two-tone alloy wheels, and a new front bumper. The car's interior has also been improved with features like - power windows, an anti-pinch mechanism, a new colour scheme, updated seat patterns, door lining, and a dashboard. The roof lining is now grey.

The Brio RS gets a sportier look and comes equipped with more features than the standard model

The latest version of the Honda Brio RS stands out even further due to its sportier look and the inclusion of several new features. Alterations to the exterior design of the car include new LED headlights with LED daytime running light, a dark chrome front grille design with RS emblem, LED fog lights, a power retractable black door mirror with LED turning signal, a new front bumper design, a smoked rear combi lamp, a reshaped rear bumper with diffuser, 15 dark chrome sporty alloy wheels, and a smart entry system.

The Brio RS gets a new dashboard pattern, a new metre cluster display, a 7-inch touchscreen display and much more

The new Brio RS too comes with a bunch of new creature comforts inside. These include a new seat design, an updated dashboard pattern, a new ignition system, a new metre cluster display, a 7-inch touchscreen display, illumination lights on the transmission lever, and audio controls on the steering. The Brio RS is available in M/T and CVT.

The styling of the Brio facelift is said to be based on the latest design trend at Honda

In terms of performance, it gets the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine that generates 89 bhp, the highest in its category. It is available with 5-speed M/T and CVT transmissions that use Earth Dreams Technology. The Honda Brio was launched in India in 2011, later it was introduced in a facelift avatar in 2016. Honda pulled the plug on the Brio in India back in February 2019 due to a lack of sales.