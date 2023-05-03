  • Home
Honda’s Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rival Named Elevate; Debut In June

All-new SUV will be launched in India first with Honda confirming plans to export the model to other markets.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
03-May-23 02:04 PM IST
Honda Elevate (1).jpg
Highlights
  • Compact SUV to make global debut in June 2023
  • India will be first market where it will go on sale
  • Expected to come with both petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains

Honda’s upcoming new compact SUV now has a name – Elevate. Set to go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and more, the new Honda Elevate SUV will make its world premiere in June 2023.

 

Also read: Honda’s New Compact SUV May Look Like This; To Arrive By Mid-2023

 

 

Expected to be based on the same platform as the Honda City, the new SUV is likely to feature a contemporary design with design and styling echoes derived from Honda’s global SUV family. Spy pictures of the SUV suggest a muscular and upright design. Up front, the nose looks typically Honda, with the grille flanked by sleek headlights. The camouflage hides most of the SUV’s styling touches, though the upright design is clear, while the roofline dips into the raked tailgate.

 

Also read: carandbike Awards 2023: Honda City eHEV Crowned Sedan Of The Year
 

Inside, the new Elevate is expected to get dual-tone upholstery, and a large central touchscreen.

 

Powertrain details remain under wraps for now, though the SUV is expected to be offered with the same powertrain options as the City. This means that lower variants could be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with top variants likely getting the e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain. A diesel engine option looks unlikely, with Honda having discontinued its 1.5-litre diesel mill in the Indian market.

 

Also read: Most Affordable Hybrid Cars In India
 

Credit: Potdar Design.

 

Honda, however, has confirmed the model will first go on sale in India before exports commence in subsequent months.

