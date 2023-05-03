Honda’s Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rival Named Elevate; Debut In June

Honda’s upcoming new compact SUV now has a name – Elevate. Set to go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and more, the new Honda Elevate SUV will make its world premiere in June 2023.

Announcing the Honda Elevate. An all-new urban SUV in Honda’s line-up. Premiering this Summer. Stay tuned for more updates.#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/YttfeUse9f — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 3, 2023

Expected to be based on the same platform as the Honda City, the new SUV is likely to feature a contemporary design with design and styling echoes derived from Honda’s global SUV family. Spy pictures of the SUV suggest a muscular and upright design. Up front, the nose looks typically Honda, with the grille flanked by sleek headlights. The camouflage hides most of the SUV’s styling touches, though the upright design is clear, while the roofline dips into the raked tailgate.

Inside, the new Elevate is expected to get dual-tone upholstery, and a large central touchscreen.

Powertrain details remain under wraps for now, though the SUV is expected to be offered with the same powertrain options as the City. This means that lower variants could be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with top variants likely getting the e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain. A diesel engine option looks unlikely, with Honda having discontinued its 1.5-litre diesel mill in the Indian market.

Credit: Potdar Design.

Honda, however, has confirmed the model will first go on sale in India before exports commence in subsequent months.