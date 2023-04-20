carandbike Awards 2023: Honda City eHEV Crowned Sedan Of The Year

Securing one of the most coveted titles at the carandbike Awards 2023 is the Honda City eHEV, which has been crowned the Sedan of the Year. The City eHEV overcame stiff competition from the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus to snag the big prize. Launched in 2022, the City eHEV is the first – and so far, the only – car in its segment to be available with a strong hybrid powertrain, which blesses it with an impressive ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 27.13 kpl.

In the jury's view, the City eHEV pipped its rivals for the award on several counts, with the Honda receiving top marks for the technology it brings to the table, as well as its ride and handling package. Also key to the City's win were its significance to its segment, environment-friendliness and emotional appeal, with the sedan scoring high on all these fronts as well.

The Honda City eHEV is equipped with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle i-VTEC petrol engine that works in conjunction with a permanent magnet motor that draws power from a lithium-ion battery. Combined output is rated at 124 bhp, and the electric motor produces a peak 253 Nm of torque.

With an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 27.13 kpl, the City e:HEV is among the most fuel-efficient cars in India.

It was also the eHEV version of the City that was the first to feature Honda's 'Sensing' suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and road departure mitigation, among others. The Sensing features are now also available on the standard City, but the City remains the only car in its class to be equipped with ADAS.

For now, Honda's India lineup is down to two main models – the Amaze and the City. In the coming weeks, Honda is set to unveil its brand-new SUV for India, which is expected to gup against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.