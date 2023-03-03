2023 Honda City Facelift: Variants Explained

Honda has launched the 2023 Honda City facelift in India. Aside from some cosmetic updates, the 2023 City receives updated RDE-compliant engines, some new features and even new entry variants. The updates have been rolled in for both the standard Honda City and the City e:HEV hybrid with prices for both starting from Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Interestingly this makes the starting prices of both models lower than before though prices for the remaining variants have been hiked by up to Rs 50,000. Honda has partly achieved this with the introduction of a new Honda City SV trim and the City e:HEV V variant. The pre-facelift models was available from the V trim onwards while the e:HEV was available solely in top-spec ZX trim. Now, the question that arises is, what do you get in each variant? We take a look.

Also read: Updated 2023 Honda City And City e:HEV Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.49 Lakh



2023 Honda City SV (Petrol MT: Rs 11.49 lakh)

4 airbags

Three-point seatbelts for all occupants

Rearview camera

Rear parking sensors

ABS & ESC

Traction control

Hill start assist

Tyre pressure monitor

Projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Seatbelt reminder for front seats

15-inch steel wheels

8.0-inch touchscreen

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Steering mounted controls

Keyless-go

Electric adjust and folding wing mirrors

Auto climate control and rear AC vents

PM2.5 filter

Tilt and telescopic adjust steering

Front centre armrest

Manual dimming IRVM

Honda City V (Petrol MT: Rs 12.37 lakh; Petrol CVT: Rs 13.62 lakh; e:HEV: Rs 18.89 lakh)

Honda Sensing ADAS functions: Collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto high beam, road departure mitigation

Auto headlamps

Fog lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Honda Connect connected car tech

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Remote engine start (CVT, e:HEV)

Paddle shifters (CVT, e:HEV)

Rear disc brakes (e:HEV)

Electronic parking brake (e:HEV)

LED fog lamps (e:HEV)

16-inch alloy wheels (e:HEV)

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster (e:HEV)

Wireless phone charger (e:HEV)

Honda City VX (Petrol MT: Rs 13.49 lakh; Petrol CVT: Rs 14.74 lakh)

6 airbags

Lane watch camera

Sunroof

Wireless phone charger

The updated Honda City now also gets ADAS functions on the standard petrol variants.

Honda City ZX (Petrol MT: Rs 14.72 lakh; Petrol CVT: Rs 15.97 lakh; e:HEV: Rs 20.39 lakh)

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Rain sensing wipers

LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

7.0-inch digital instrument screen

Leather upholstery

Power windows & sunroof remote operation

Auto-folding door mirrors

Rear sunshades

Ambient lighting

Honda has now discontinued the diesel engine option in the Gen 5 City with the update with only the petrol and hybrid models now available. The petrol engine is the familiar 1.5-litre iVTEC DOHC engine that makes 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic. The Honda City e:HEV hybrid meanwhile gets a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine as before that is paired with a hybrid system featuring an Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with a Lithium-ion battery. This one offers a combined output of 124 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The car offers a fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.

The updated City goes up against the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the market. It will also face competition from the upcoming new Hyundai Verna.