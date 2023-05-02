Auto Sales April 2023: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 5,313 Units

  • Home
Sales declined 32 per cent year-on-year and were down 20.6 per cent over March 2023.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
02-May-23 12:01 PM IST
Highlights
  • Sales down 32 per cent year-on-year
  • Exports grow 16 per cent year-on-year
  • Carmaker discontinued the Jazz, WR-V and Gen-4 City in April

Honda Cars India reported domestic sales of 5,313 units for the month of April 2023. This marked a 32 per cent decline in its sales as compared to the same month last year. Numbers were also down month-on-month by 20.6 per cent with the carmaker having reported sales of 6,692 units in March 2023.

 

Also read: carandbike Awards 2023: Honda City eHEV Crowned Sedan Of The Year
 

Commenting on the brand’s performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales results for the month of April’23 are in line with our plan. The strong safety package of the New City with inclusion of Advanced Driver Assist System - Honda Sensing in almost all variants of the model have been appreciated by the customers. We are pleased to start the new financial year with a positive consumer sentiment and healthy market demand.”

Exports meanwhile grew year-on-year and month-on-month. Compared to March 2023, exports were up 20 units to 2,042 units while numbers were up 16 per cent year-on-year.

 

Also read: Honda Officially Discontinues WR-V, Jazz, And 4th Generation City
 

With the advent of the BS6 Phase 2 norms, Honda’s India line-up has been curtailed to just two models – the Honda City (petrol and e:HEV) and the smaller Amaze. The carmaker pulled the plug on the Jazz, WR-V and the 4th-gen City early last month with plans to debut a new compact SUV for India in the coming months.

