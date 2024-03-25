Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Launches ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on March 25, 2024
Highlights
- Honda introduces the Smart Workshop app for real-time service tracking.
- The App will be accessible to customers Nationwide by 2025
- The app also entails customer feedback
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced a new mobile app, namely ‘Smart Workshop’, aimed at providing customers with real-time updates on their vehicle's service progress. The Smart Workshop app boasts several key features designed to facilitate a decent service experience for customers. It enables real-time service tracking, allowing customers to monitor the progress of their vehicle's servicing at every stage.
Moreover, the app sends out notification alerts via SMS upon the completion of each service stage. These timely updates ensure that customers are kept informed about the status of their vehicles. Additionally, the app's rollout plan includes major cities initially, with plans for nationwide integration across all Authorised Main Dealer Service Centres by 2025.
Furthermore, Honda emphasises the importance of customer feedback in enhancing its service offerings, as customers can provide feedback on their app experience pre- and post-service.
Written by - Shashank Singh
