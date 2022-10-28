  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Oct-22 04:45 AM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024 banner

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

"Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.

Ogata said that his company is waiting for a clear roadmap by the government on flexi-fuel vehicles.

As far as 20% ethanol-blending is concerned, "all our engine line-ups can apply" the fuel specification.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has expanded the excise duty exemption for biofuels to encourage the blending of higher proportions of ethanol and components of vegetable oil with gasoline and diesel.

India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, followed by a nationwide roll out from 2025/26.

Related Articles
Honda 2Wheelers India Sales Cross 80 Lakh Units In Maharashtra
Honda 2Wheelers India Sales Cross 80 Lakh Units In Maharashtra
1 day ago
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
2 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Records 7.6 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Records 7.6 Per Cent Growth
25 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Pips Hero MotoCorp To Become Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In Retail Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2022: Honda Pips Hero MotoCorp To Become Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In Retail Sales
26 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?