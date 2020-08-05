Horwin EK3 Electric Scooter Revealed For Europe

Austrian brand Horwin has revealed a new electric scooter for Europe, employing a minimalistic neo-retro design with futuristic aesthetics and latest features. Manufactured in China, the Horwin EK3 gets front and rear LED lights, giving the scooter a premium feel, and the EK3 also comes with keyless entry system, which uses a proximity sensor to detect the key fob when the owner is close the scooter. Also included is an anti-theft alarm system, combined braking system (CBS), a digital dashboard and touchscreen, cruise control and underseat storage to keep a helmet.

Also Read: Xiaomi Ninebot C30 Electric Scooter Announced In China

The deluxe variant comes in different colours, a brown leather seat and more upmarket upholstery on the footboard

The Horwin EK3 comes in two variants - standard and deluxe, with the standard variant priced at 4,490 euro ( ₹ 3.97 lakh), and the deluxe variant priced at 4,690 euro ( ₹ 4.14 lakh). The deluxe variant is offered in a choice of navy blue and light gray, and also comes with a brown leather saddle, chrome mirrors, metallic paint and more luxurious upholstery on the footboard. The standard variant is offered in four colours, white, matte black, red and matte gray.

Also Read: Hero eMaestro Electric Scooter In The Works

Horwin EK3 features full-LED lighting, keyless start, cruise control and anti-theft alarm system

The Horwin EK3 can be equipped with one or two batteries, with claimed range between 90 km and 200 km within the city. The EK3 has a motor delivering 4,200 W continuous power and 6,700 W in peak, and with a torque of 160 Nm. Top speed is claimed at 95 kmph, and recharging time for the two batteries is announced at 5 hours.

Also Read: TVS iQube Electric Scooter First Ride Review

Horwin also offers the CR6 electric motorcycle, which has equivalent performance of a 125 cc street bike, somewhat comparable to the Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle available in India. As of now, there are no plans of Horwin setting up shop in India, but in terms of closest rivals, the EK3's comparable model for India will be the upcoming Vespa electric scooter, based on the Vespa Elettrica offered in European markets.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.