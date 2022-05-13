Humsafar India To Expand Its Fuel At Doorstep Service To 200 More Cities By 2023

Humsafar India, a diesel at doorstep service start-up, plans to expand its energy distribution services in 200 more cities in India during the current financial year 2022-23. Presently it is offering its services in about 100 cities across the nation. According to an official statement, the company at present has a 20 per cent market share for diesel at doorstep service and plans to capture a 30 per cent share during the current fiscal. The company says it wants to reach every corner of India and revolutionise the distribution of all kinds of energy in the future.

Sanya Goel, Founder, and Director of Humsafar India.

Sanya Goel, co-founder, Humsafar India said, “The Doorstep Fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country and scaled up even faster in the post-Covid era. This is due to a multitude of factors including, the global supply chain and economics of fuel trade, structural constraints of the existing distribution model, changing buying behaviour of consumers, and technological disruption. Above all the government has been actively promoting the concept of Doorstep Diesel Delivery (DDD), which has successfully enabled over 1,000 entrepreneurs to make energy more accessible.”

Humsafar India recently launched a new product ‘Safar', a 20-litre, 20 tamperproof metallic jerrycan, and have sold more than 30,000 containers in 2021-2022. The company has also worked out a strategy to penetrate the market further and expect to double the numbers during the current year and look forward to exporting it. Additionally, the company also plans to introduce a new e-Humsafar Mobile Petrol Pumps (e-HMPP) to help reduce carbon footprints.

The New Delhi-based firm also announced its plan to enter the EV charging station market. Nishit Goel, co-founder, Humsafar India confirmed this and said, “We are also planning to enter the e-vehicle charging station business and talks are on with renowned companies in this field.”