HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
- The HW Electro Puzzle comes with solar panels on the roof that charge the battery.
- It has a payload capacity of 350 kg.
- The Puzzle kei electric van will go on sale by the end of 2024 or mid-2025.
Japanese automaker HW Electro revealed the electric kei van Puzzle at the Japan Mobility Show earlier this year and the all-electric offering has been confirmed to make its way to the US in 2025. What makes the Puzzle special is that the little van comes with solar panels on its roof and makes for an interesting light commercial vehicle (LCV).
Also Read: Japanese Custom House Reimagines Suzuki Jimny As Iconic Renault & Lancia Models
The HW Electro Puzzle sports a rather cute and quirky design that sets it apart from the crowd with the steeply-raked windscreen and circular headlamps. The high boxy and angular design has been made to reduce wastage during manufacturing, ensuring easy production and repair for lower running costs. The Puzzle stays within the kei regulations measuring just 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and 1,920 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,480 mm.
The kei van gets barn-style doors along with covered panels above the front wheels to hide the charging ports, power outlets and the emergency kit and tools. HW Electro states that the maximum load capacity stands at 350 kg and the flat load floor and large boot aperture make it easier to load luggage in the same.
The Puzzle is a two-seater and gets a basic yet functional cabin with a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment unit, a rectangular steering wheel and a gear selector between the two seats. There are provisions for accessories and storage in the cabin along with additional power outlets.
Also Read: Off-Road-Ready Suzuki Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
HW Electro has not revealed the specifications of the Puzzle kei van but the model comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery. That should help ease range anxiety or the need to constantly find a charging slot. The kei electric van will go on sale in the US by the end of 2024 or around mid-2025.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-7354 second ago
The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.
-5983 second ago
The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs
-4989 second ago
A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.
-4552 second ago
Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.
-644 second ago
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.
-448 second ago
The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.
-199 second ago
Daihatsu ceases domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests spanning over three decades.
38 minutes ago
The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.
1 hour ago
Devoid of an engine, the model is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve
2 hours ago
Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9
3 days ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
7 days ago
The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.
7 days ago
This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan
10 days ago
The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
13 days ago
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits