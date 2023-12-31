HW Electro Puzzle Kei Electric Van With Solar Panels To Be Launched In The US

Japanese automaker HW Electro revealed the electric kei van Puzzle at the Japan Mobility Show earlier this year and the all-electric offering has been confirmed to make its way to the US in 2025. What makes the Puzzle special is that the little van comes with solar panels on its roof and makes for an interesting light commercial vehicle (LCV).

Also Read: Japanese Custom House Reimagines Suzuki Jimny As Iconic Renault & Lancia Models

The HW Electro Puzzle sports a rather cute and quirky design that sets it apart from the crowd with the steeply-raked windscreen and circular headlamps. The high boxy and angular design has been made to reduce wastage during manufacturing, ensuring easy production and repair for lower running costs. The Puzzle stays within the kei regulations measuring just 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and 1,920 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,480 mm.



The kei van gets barn-style doors along with covered panels above the front wheels to hide the charging ports, power outlets and the emergency kit and tools. HW Electro states that the maximum load capacity stands at 350 kg and the flat load floor and large boot aperture make it easier to load luggage in the same.

The Puzzle is a two-seater and gets a basic yet functional cabin with a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment unit, a rectangular steering wheel and a gear selector between the two seats. There are provisions for accessories and storage in the cabin along with additional power outlets.

Also Read: Off-Road-Ready Suzuki Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

HW Electro has not revealed the specifications of the Puzzle kei van but the model comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery. That should help ease range anxiety or the need to constantly find a charging slot. The kei electric van will go on sale in the US by the end of 2024 or around mid-2025.



