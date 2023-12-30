Off-Road-Ready Suzuki Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept To Debut At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on December 30, 2023
- Super Carry concept previews a trail-ready derivative of the commercial pick-up
- Super Carry for Japan is a Kei Car measuring under 3.4 metres in length
- Japanese-spec pick-up gets the option of four-wheel-drive
Aside from showcasing a concept based on the new fourth-gen Swift, Suzuki will also be showcasing a concepts based around its Super Carry pick-up sold in Japan. Not to be confused with the model sold in India, the Japanese Super Carry is a Kei Car measuring just 3,395 mm in length and powered by a 658 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine. The Super Carry familiar to Indian customers meanwhile measures 3,800 mm in length and uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The Indian pick-up also sits on a longer 2,110 mm wheelbase as compared to the Japanese pick-up’s 1,905 mm.
The Super Carry sold in Japan is a Kei car measuring under 3.4 metres in length and using a 658 cc engine.
Speaking of the concept, the Super Carry Mountain Trail has been described as a “model that combines strength and design to allow for tough off-road riding,” and targeted at “active adults to enjoy the mountains.” To that extent, the model gets a substantial hardware upgrade when it comes to looks. Unlike the standard model, the Mountain Trail features an external roll cage with a built-in roof rack, roof-mounted auxiliary lights, smoked light clusters, a blacked-out mesh finished grille and a notable bash late under the front bumper to protect critical components.
The doors too have been replaced by tubular frame units while much of the glasshouse has been replaced by metal mesh. The rear load bed too has been replaced by a custom unit featuring a rack housing the spare wheel along with other equipment.
The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is larger than the model sold in Japan, uses a larger 1.2-litre engine and hauls greater payloads.
Moving to the interior, while not everything is visible the concept does feature sports seats with racing harnesses to hold occupants in place.
Coming to the powerplant, the 658 cc mill pushes out a 49.6 bhp and 59 Nm of torque. In the production pick-up, the unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic gearbox with both getting the option of four-wheel drive.
