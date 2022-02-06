  • Home
  • News
  • Hyderabad-Based Cellestial E-Mobility Inks Deal With Mexican Firm; To Export India's First Electric Tractor

Hyderabad-Based Cellestial E-Mobility Inks Deal With Mexican Firm; To Export India's First Electric Tractor

Cellestial E-Mobility will target to sell 4,000 e-tractors in the Mexican market over the next 3 years.
authorBy Carandbike Team
06-Feb-22 02:11 PM IST
Hyderabad-Based Cellestial E-Mobility Inks Deal With Mexican Firm; To Export India's First Electric Tractor banner
Highlights
  • Cellestial E-Mobility will target to sell 4,000 e-tractors in Mexico.
  • Cellestial E-Mobility unveiled the eTractors in March 2020.
  • It has registered 1,800 bookings for Indias first e-tractor till now.

Cellestial E-Mobility, makers of India's first e-tractor for the Agri, Airport GSE, and goods carrier sector announced it has inked a marketing, sales distribution partnership with Mexican company Grupo Marvelsa, bringing along its strength of 2,500 dealership network, 800 authorised service centres, and a fleet of 35 vehicle units. Likewise, Cellestial E-Mobility will target to sell 4,000 e-tractors in the Mexican market over the next 3 years, opening doors to the North American markets. Cellestial E-Mobility unveiled the eTractors in March 2020 and has till now, registered 1,800 bookings for India's first electric tractor.

Also Read: India's Electric Tractor Start-Up Cellestial Achieves A Valuation Of $35 Million

Siddhartha Durairajan, Founder & CEO, Cellestial E-Mobility said “We found tremendous strategic and International marketing synergy with Grupo Marvelsa, besides, export sales. Further, we are exploring to leverage Mexico's manufacturing power to produce our e-tractor and sell to the local market as well as create a base to serve North-American eTractor markets.”

retcpfng

Cellestial electric tractor gets a 150Ah Lithium-Ion battery that powers an electric motor producing 18bhp and develops 53Nm of peak torque.

Diego Iturrioz, MD, Grupo Marvelsa, said, “It's a wonderful and growing segment to get into and the tractor industry is a big market in Mexico. We firmly believe it is a win-win partnership for both, and we welcome Cellestial eMobility -The first electric tractor into the Mexico market.”

Also Read: I Will Launch An Electric Tractor In March 2021: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

Cellestial E-Mobility began its operations in May 2019 armed with an investment from a Singapore-based angel investor. Tube Investment of India Ltd, part of the Murugappa conglomerate, agreed to acquire around 70 per cent controlling stake in Cellestial E-Mobility for an investment of $21.5 million, strengthening the strategic growth of the company and expanding its networks.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
India's Electric Tractor Start-Up Cellestial Achieves A Valuation Of $35 Million
India's Electric Tractor Start-Up Cellestial Achieves A Valuation Of $35 Million
1 year ago
I Will Launch An Electric Tractor In March 2021: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
I Will Launch An Electric Tractor In March 2021: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
2 years ago
Escorts Unveil New Tractor Series In India And An Electric Tractor Concept
Escorts Unveil New Tractor Series In India And An Electric Tractor Concept
5 years ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which bike brings out the spirit of cruising in you?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20