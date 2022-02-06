Hyderabad-Based Cellestial E-Mobility Inks Deal With Mexican Firm; To Export India's First Electric Tractor

Cellestial E-Mobility, makers of India's first e-tractor for the Agri, Airport GSE, and goods carrier sector announced it has inked a marketing, sales distribution partnership with Mexican company Grupo Marvelsa, bringing along its strength of 2,500 dealership network, 800 authorised service centres, and a fleet of 35 vehicle units. Likewise, Cellestial E-Mobility will target to sell 4,000 e-tractors in the Mexican market over the next 3 years, opening doors to the North American markets. Cellestial E-Mobility unveiled the eTractors in March 2020 and has till now, registered 1,800 bookings for India's first electric tractor.

Siddhartha Durairajan, Founder & CEO, Cellestial E-Mobility said “We found tremendous strategic and International marketing synergy with Grupo Marvelsa, besides, export sales. Further, we are exploring to leverage Mexico's manufacturing power to produce our e-tractor and sell to the local market as well as create a base to serve North-American eTractor markets.”

Cellestial electric tractor gets a 150Ah Lithium-Ion battery that powers an electric motor producing 18bhp and develops 53Nm of peak torque.

Diego Iturrioz, MD, Grupo Marvelsa, said, “It's a wonderful and growing segment to get into and the tractor industry is a big market in Mexico. We firmly believe it is a win-win partnership for both, and we welcome Cellestial eMobility -The first electric tractor into the Mexico market.”

Cellestial E-Mobility began its operations in May 2019 armed with an investment from a Singapore-based angel investor. Tube Investment of India Ltd, part of the Murugappa conglomerate, agreed to acquire around 70 per cent controlling stake in Cellestial E-Mobility for an investment of $21.5 million, strengthening the strategic growth of the company and expanding its networks.