Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVBYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Top 10 Stats About The Refreshed Three-Row SUV

This is the first time that the SUV received a facelift since its introduction in 2021
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai’s latest launch in India is the Alcazar facelift.
  • Offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations.
  • Prices start at Rs 14.99 lakh.

Hyundai recently launched the Alcazar facelift in the Indian market. This was the first time that the SUV received an update since its launch in 2021. With the facelift, the SUV gained an all-new design in line with the Creta facelift, along with a range of new features to keep it up to date. Like before, the SUV is offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations with the former getting individual captain seats in the middle row. Here are ten stats about Hyundai’s latest SUV.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
 

9 Colour Options

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Colour Options

The Alcazar facelift can be had with nine colour options- Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey, Starry Night Turbo, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Atlas White, Abyss Black.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Variant Wise Prices Released; SUV Tops Out At Rs. 21.55 Lakh
 

18-Inch Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels

Alcazar 9

The range-topping trim sits on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels


 

10.25-Inch Touchscreen

Hyundai Alcazar facelift

The Alcazar facelift gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital driver’s display with integrated navigation.

 

Also Read: Why Improving Rear-Seat Comfort Was Hyundai's Priority With Alcazar Facelift
 

8-speaker Bose Sound System


Another feature in the Alcazar facelift is the 8-speaker Bose sound system.

 

6 Airbags

Alcazar Airbags
On the safety front, the vehicle is offered with six airbags as standard.
 

Level-2 ADAS


Another safety feature on the Alcazar is the Hyundai SmartSense Level-2 ADAS suite with 19 features. 

 

Disc Brakes On All 4 Wheels


The Alcazar comes with disc brakes at the front and rear as standard.

 

2 Engine Options

Hyundai Alcazar Engine options
With the Alcazar facelift, you can opt for a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine(158 bhp, 253 Nm) or a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine (114 bhp and 250 Nm). 

 

20.4 KMPL Claimed Fuel Efficiency


The diesel engine claims to offer 20.4 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1 kmpl with the automatic. The turbo-petrol engine on the other hand, has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl for manual and 18 kmpl for the DCT.

 

Rs 14.99 Lakh Price Tag

Alcazar 10

The SUV has a starting price tag of Rs 14.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 21.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for both the petrol and diesel automatic dual-tone models.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Alcazar SUV# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Alcazar Price# Hyundai Alcazar Features# Hyundai Alcazar Facelift# Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Stats# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Alcazar essentially sits in a higher segment than the Carens but how does it compare with its cousin on paper?
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Price, Specifications Compared
  • The upcoming Alcazar facelift gets a notable makeover compared to the outgoing SUV. We tell you all about it.
    Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
  • Apart from the additional third row, the new and updated Alcazar carries some significant changes over its highest-selling sibling.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Creta: How Different Are The Two SUVs?
  • The Alcazar facelift incorporates a bunch of significant changes in the form of exterior design, cabin, features, and more.
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: 5 Major Changes Over The Previous Model
  • A midlife refresh for Hyundai's Creta-based three-row SUV has brought enhanced captain seats with ventilation, extendable thigh support and easy access to front passenger seat adjustment.
    Why Improving Rear-Seat Comfort Was Hyundai's Priority With Alcazar Facelift

Latest News

  • This is the first time that the SUV received a facelift since its introduction in 2021
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Top 10 Stats About The Refreshed Three-Row SUV
  • The British carmaker’s next bet in the Indian electric vehicle space is the Windsor EV, which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Windsor EV: Top 10 Stats About MG’s Latest Electric Vehicle
  • The Alcazar essentially sits in a higher segment than the Carens but how does it compare with its cousin on paper?
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Kia Carens: Price, Specifications Compared
  • VolksFest 2024 will run till October 2024 with VW set to undertake customer activities across multiple locations in India to demonstrate its products.
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh As Part Of VolksFest 2024
  • The company stated that it managed to raise Rs 8.58 crore as the cumulative bid amount from auctioning 75 units of the Centennial.
    Hero Centennial CE100 Auctioned For Rs 20.30 Lakh; One Bike Still Up For Grabs In Online Contest
  • Likely to debut this year, the flagship tourer will be powered by an updated mill with a slight bump in displacement and power figures
    Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine
  • The 155 cc supersport is now available in a new livery featuring a carbon fibre pattern and some feature updates
    Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
  • New Carnival is confirmed to pack in features such as Level 2 ADAS tech, dual sunroofs, powered second-row seats and more.
    New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16
  • The electric motorcycle is likely to follow a naked street bike look with retro styling according to the spy images
    Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
  • The EQS SUV will join the EQS sedan and the Maybach EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16

Research More on Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar
8.3

Hyundai Alcazar

Starts at ₹ 14.99 - 21.55 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Alcazar Specifications
View Alcazar Features

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Top 10 Stats About The Refreshed Three-Row SUV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved