Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Top 10 Stats About The Refreshed Three-Row SUV

Hyundai recently launched the Alcazar facelift in the Indian market. This was the first time that the SUV received an update since its launch in 2021. With the facelift, the SUV gained an all-new design in line with the Creta facelift, along with a range of new features to keep it up to date. Like before, the SUV is offered in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations with the former getting individual captain seats in the middle row. Here are ten stats about Hyundai’s latest SUV.

9 Colour Options

The Alcazar facelift can be had with nine colour options- Ranger Khaki, Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey, Starry Night Turbo, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Atlas White, Abyss Black.

18-Inch Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels

The range-topping trim sits on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels





10.25-Inch Touchscreen

The Alcazar facelift gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital driver’s display with integrated navigation.

8-speaker Bose Sound System



Another feature in the Alcazar facelift is the 8-speaker Bose sound system.

6 Airbags



On the safety front, the vehicle is offered with six airbags as standard.



Level-2 ADAS



Another safety feature on the Alcazar is the Hyundai SmartSense Level-2 ADAS suite with 19 features.

Disc Brakes On All 4 Wheels



The Alcazar comes with disc brakes at the front and rear as standard.

2 Engine Options



With the Alcazar facelift, you can opt for a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine(158 bhp, 253 Nm) or a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine (114 bhp and 250 Nm).

20.4 KMPL Claimed Fuel Efficiency



The diesel engine claims to offer 20.4 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1 kmpl with the automatic. The turbo-petrol engine on the other hand, has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5 kmpl for manual and 18 kmpl for the DCT.

Rs 14.99 Lakh Price Tag

The SUV has a starting price tag of Rs 14.99 lakh, going up to Rs. 21.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for both the petrol and diesel automatic dual-tone models.