Hyundai Bayon Automatic To Feature 'Boost Dash' Mode
- Bayon launch on October 26
- Will sit below the Hyundai Creta
- Launch with 1.5 NA petrol with manual & CVT options
With the new Hyundai Bayon launch just around the corner, the Korean carmaker has revealed more details about the SUV. As we’ve previously known, the Bayon will arrive with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with manual and CVT gearbox options, a tried-and-tested powertrain combination shared with the Creta. What is new here is what Hyundai calls a ‘Dash Boost Mode’ and what it calls ‘Sporty Drive Tech’, not to be confused with a Sport drive mode, which the company says is a separate feature.
Also read: Hyundai Bayon Safety Features Revealed: To Get Level 2 ADAS
On paper, the 1.5-petrol engine gets no changes to its tune over the Creta - it still outputs 113 bhp and 144 Nm and comes with a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The new ‘Dash Boost Mode’ and ‘Sporty Drive Tech’ are unique to the CVT and look to be an attempt by Hyundai to make the petrol-CVT SUV more fun to drive.
Also read: Hyundai Bayon Arrives At Dealerships, Key Details Revealed
The ‘Dash Boost Mode’ looks to try and cater to any lag in power delivery or rubber band effect - an inherent shortcoming of CVT gearboxes. Hyundai says that the feature ‘delivers an instant power boost and enhanced responsiveness' on demand to make overtakes easier. ‘Sporty Drive Tech’ meanwhile is described as providing ‘a sportier, more engaging and connected acceleration experience’. In addition to this, the CVT also comes with three drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport and steering-mounted paddle shifters.
Over the past weeks, Hyundai has continued to reveal new details of the Bayon ahead of its launch, including revealing the SUV’s exterior and interior designs and confirming some of the tech on board. Set to slot in between the Creta and Venue, the Bayon features Hyundai’s latest design language with a boxy and edgy look accentuated by prominent creases.
Also read: Hyundai Bayon Rear Seat, Panoramic Sunroof Revealed In New Image
Also read: Hyundai Bayon SUV Revealed Ahead Of October 26 Launch
Inside, the cabin looks reminiscent of the all-new i20 unveiled in Brazil recently, with twin 12.3-inch screens up top and a centre console layout featuring touch-sensitive air-con controls flanked by vertically oriented AC vents. Features on offer in the fully loaded spec are set to include Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat and a Bose audio system.
Bookings for the Bayon are currently open.
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