Hyundai Creta Becomes The Most Exported SUV From India In 2021

The Creta became the most exported SUV from the Indian market with numbers reaching 32,799 units in the calendar year
authorBy Carandbike Team
25-Jan-22 02:27 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Becomes The Most Exported SUV From India In 2021 banner

The Hyundai Creta blazed through to the top in 2021, when it became the best-selling SUV in the country selling more than 1.5 lakh units. But the popularity of the car is not just in India but in other markets too. The Creta became the most exported SUV from the Indian market with numbers reaching 32,799 units in the calendar year (CY) 2021. This saw Hyundai India register a growth of 26.17 per cent compared to the same period last year, where the company exported 25,995 units.

Overall, Hyundai Motor India exported 42,238 SUVs last year including 7,698 units of the Venue and 1,741 units of the Alcazar which is sold as Creta Grand in other markets. Hyundai is currently exports its cars from India to 6 continents - Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

l4h3ksso

The Hyundai Venue too has been a strong seller for the company 

The Maruti Suzuki has been a close frontrunner when it comes to most exported SUVs from India and we have reached out to the company for the numbers sent to other markets in CY2021

Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "With the Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands within our overseas markets as well. The same is evident by the fact that HMIL is one of the leading SUV exporters in India with over 2.62 lakh units sent overseas with the Creta contributing to over 93% of the total SUV exports, along with the Venue."

bs5ffq

More than 1700 units of the Alcazar were exported from India 

The company registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in CY 2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8 per cent over CY 2020 despite the constraints of global semi-conductor crisis and intermittent lockdown in various global markets. HMIL also added 4 new markets in its list of export countries - Dominica, Chad, Ghana and Laos.

