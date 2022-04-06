Hyundai Creta iMT, Knight Edition Launched In India

Hyundai Motor India until now, offered its Hyundai Creta SUV with four transmission options- a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, a 6-speed AT, and a 6-speed iVT. Now, the company has introduced the 6-speed iMT and a Knight Edition to the range. Additionally, the 1.4-litre Turbo DCT SX and the 1.5-litre Diesel AT SX variants are discontinued. The Hyundai Creta iMT is offered in the mid-spec S variant paired to the 1.5-litre petrol engine and is priced at Rs. 12.68 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available in 4 variants- 1.5-litre Petrol MT S+ Knight, 1.5-litre Petrol iVT SX(O) Knight, 1.5-litre Diesel MT S+ Knight, and 1.5-litre Diesel AT SX(O) Knight, priced at Rs. 13.35 lakh, Rs. 17.06 lakh, Rs. 14.31 lakh and Rs. 18.02 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, India).

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition receives a gloss black grille with red inserts.

Hyundai Creta iMT Price (ex-showroom, India)

Variant Price Creta 1.5-litre Petrol S iMT Rs. 12.68 lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Price (ex-showroom, India)

Variant Price Creta 1.5-litre Petrol MT S+ Knight Rs. 13.35 lakh Creta 1.5-litre Petrol iVT SX(O) Knight Rs. 17.06 lakh Creta 1.5-litre Diesel MT S+ Knight Rs. 14.31 lakh Creta 1.5-litre Diesel AT SX(O) Knight Rs. 18.02 lakh

The Hyundai Creta 1.5 Petrol S iMT gets the same set of features as its manual guise, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4-speakers, a reverse parking camera, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, cruise control, a push-starts/stop button, cooled glovebox, sunglass holder, and automatic climate control, to name a few. Power output also remains the same, 113 bhp and peak torque of 144 Nm. This engine also comes equipped with a 6-speed MT and a 6-Speed iVT unit.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition badge is placed on the boot lid.

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition comes in single-tone and dual-tone versions, along with multiple cosmetic changes. It receives a gloss black grille with red inserts, blacked-out alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, a gloss black finish on the front & rear skid plates, side sills, C-pillars, ORVMs, and roof rails, and a Knight Edition badge on the boot lid.

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition badge at the back lets it differentiate from the other trims.

The cabin of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition receives an all-black theme with coloured stitching on the seats and steering wheel, a gloss black centre console, as well as coloured inserts for the AC vents. Offered in both petrol and diesel versions, the Creta Knight Edition is equipped with a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed IVT unit, and a 6-speed torque converter.

