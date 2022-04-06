  • Home
Hyundai Creta iMT, Knight Edition Launched In India

Hyundai Motor India has rejigged its Creta SUV line-up and introduced 6-speed iMT and Knight Edition variants to the range.
authorBy Carandbike Team
06-Apr-22 02:16 PM IST
  • New iMT gearbox has been introduced on the mid-spec S variant only.
  • Creta Knight Edition gets all-black exterior and interior theme.
  • Knight Edition is available with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai Motor India until now, offered its Hyundai Creta SUV with four transmission options- a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, a 6-speed AT, and a 6-speed iVT. Now, the company has introduced the 6-speed iMT and a Knight Edition to the range. Additionally, the 1.4-litre Turbo DCT SX and the 1.5-litre Diesel AT SX variants are discontinued. The Hyundai Creta iMT is offered in the mid-spec S variant paired to the 1.5-litre petrol engine and is priced at Rs. 12.68 lakh, while the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is available in 4 variants- 1.5-litre Petrol MT S+ Knight, 1.5-litre Petrol iVT SX(O) Knight, 1.5-litre Diesel MT S+ Knight, and 1.5-litre Diesel AT SX(O) Knight, priced at Rs. 13.35 lakh, Rs. 17.06 lakh, Rs. 14.31 lakh and Rs. 18.02 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, India).

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition receives a gloss black grille with red inserts.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Cars Advisor

Hyundai Creta iMT Price (ex-showroom, India)

Variant Price
Creta 1.5-litre Petrol S iMT Rs. 12.68 lakh

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Price (ex-showroom, India)

Variant Price
Creta 1.5-litre Petrol MT S+ Knight Rs. 13.35 lakh
Creta 1.5-litre Petrol iVT SX(O) Knight Rs. 17.06 lakh
Creta 1.5-litre Diesel MT S+ Knight Rs. 14.31 lakh
Creta 1.5-litre Diesel AT SX(O) Knight Rs. 18.02 lakh

The Hyundai Creta 1.5 Petrol S iMT gets the same set of features as its manual guise, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4-speakers, a reverse parking camera, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, cruise control, a push-starts/stop button, cooled glovebox, sunglass holder, and automatic climate control, to name a few. Power output also remains the same, 113 bhp and peak torque of 144 Nm. This engine also comes equipped with a 6-speed MT and a 6-Speed iVT unit.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition badge is placed on the boot lid.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Cars Advisor

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition comes in single-tone and dual-tone versions, along with multiple cosmetic changes. It receives a gloss black grille with red inserts, blacked-out alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, a gloss black finish on the front & rear skid plates, side sills, C-pillars, ORVMs, and roof rails, and a Knight Edition badge on the boot lid.

The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition badge at the back lets it differentiate from the other trims.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Cars Advisor

The cabin of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition receives an all-black theme with coloured stitching on the seats and steering wheel, a gloss black centre console, as well as coloured inserts for the AC vents. Offered in both petrol and diesel versions, the Creta Knight Edition is equipped with a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed IVT unit, and a 6-speed torque converter.

Image Source: Facebook/ Car Advisor

