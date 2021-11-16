Hyundai i20 Dual Tone Trims And Alcazar Prestige 6-Seater Petrol Variants Discontinued

Hyundai Motor India has evidently rejigged the variants of the i20 and the Alcazar models, discontinuing certain trims. Hyundai dealers in Mumbai and Delhi have confirmed to us that the company has removed all the dual-tone variants of the i20 premium hatchback, and the carmaker has also discontinued the 6-seater versions of the entry-level petrol Alcazar Prestige manual and Prestige (O) AT trims. We have reached out to Hyundai Motor India to get a confirmation on this, however, at the time of publishing this story, our email remained unanswered.

The Hyundai i20 was offered in 24 variants, out of which 11 were dual-tone versions

Based on engine, transmission and colour choices the Hyundai i20 was offered in 24 variants, out of which 11 were dual-tone versions. While certain media reports claim that only half of them have been discontinued, the dealers we spoke to have confirmed that the regular i20 will no longer get a dual-tone option. The eleven variants that came in dual-tone colour options included - 1.2 petrol MT Sportz, 1.2 petrol IVT Sportz, 1.2 petrol MT Asta, 1.2 petrol IVT Asta, 1.0 Turbo IMT Sportz, 1.0 IMT Asta, 1.2 MT Asta (O), 1.0 DCT Asta, 1.0 DCT Asta (O), 1.5 diesel MT Sportz, and 1.5 MT Asta (O). Hyundai, however, will continue to offer dual-tone shades with the performance-oriented i20 N-Line variants.

Hyundai has discontinued the manual Prestige 6-Seater and automatic Prestige (O) 6-seater variants of the Alcazar

As for the Hyundai Alcazar, the company has discontinued the manual Prestige 6-Seater and automatic Prestige (O) 6-seater variants of the three-row SUV. This means customers looking for a 6-seater version of the entry-level petrol variant of the Alcazar will have to settle for a 7-seater version or pay the extra premium to get either the diesel option or the mid-spec Platinum trim. In the case of the latter, the 6-seater layout is only offered in the automatic option. Customers looking for an entry-level 6-seater variant will miss out on features like - second-row captain seats, second-row console with smartphone wireless charger, storage and cup holders.

Customers looking for an entry-level 6-seater petrol Alcazar will miss out on features like - 2nd-row captain seats, console with smartphone wireless charger, storage and cup holders

Interestingly, the aforementioned discontinued variants of the i20 and Alcazar are still listed on Hyundai India's official website. However, the Hyundai dealers we spoke to have assured us that all authorised dealers have been told to stop accepting bookings for the said variants. In terms of features, and powertrain wise, both models remain unchanged. If the discontinued variants are taken into account, prices for the Hyundai i20 will now start from Rs. 6.91 lakh, going up to Rs. 11.25 lakh. Whereas the Alcazar is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).