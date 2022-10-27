Hyundai Motor India Delivers Over 65,000 Cars In Festive Season 2022

Hyundai Motor India reported that it delivered approximately 65,000 cars across segments in India in the one month of festive season, that started from the first day of Navratri, September 26, 2022 till Bhai Duj, which fell on October 26, 2022. Hyundai says that this is a growth of 20 per cent over deliveries during the festive season last year. The company said that it is observing a positive trend with respect to festive sales not just for itself but for the industry too.

Hyundai Motor India is also positive that it is likely to breach its earlier best-ever calendar year sales of 550,002 units of CY2018, in CY2022. Hyundai says that the semi-conductor shortage issue has improved, and the sales numbers are moving up as well.

Hyundai Motor India reported cumulative sales of 63,201 units for the month of September 2022, posting an overall growth of 38 per cent. Sales in the domestic market amounted to 49,700 units in the month, up 50.2 per cent year-on-year. Month-on-month domestic sales however remained almost flat with the company having sold 49,510 units in the country in August 2022.

In September 2022, Hyundai said that it had close to 1.3 lakh pending orders, with average waiting period of 3-4 months for car delivery. The company did prioritise reducing the waiting period for customers and is gearing up to launch its second fully electric model in India, the IONIQ 5, in a couple of months.