Hyundai Verna: Top 5 Highlights

The Hyundai Verna facelift went on sale in the country in January 2020. The sedan is priced in the range of Rs. 9.19 lakh to Rs. 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It was the first fully connected compact sedan on sale in India. The car is on offer in the market in five trim options - E, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo. The major update on the Verna was the BS6-compliant powertrains along with few upgrades in the styling department. Here are the top five highlights of the Hyundai Verna facelift.

1. The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift sports minor cosmetic updates over the previous model. It comes with a signature-style cascading chrome grille, LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, redesigned front bumper, diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver door handles, revamped LED taillamps, new rear bumper and redesigned boot lid.

2. In terms of proportions, the Hyundai Verna facelift remains identical to its predecessor. The model measures 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width, and 1,475 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,600 mm. It is available in six exciting body colours - Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Polar White and Phantom Black.

3. The layout of the cabin is very similar to the outgoing model. It comes with a dual-tone black-beige colour scheme for the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel variants. However, the turbo variant gets all-black interiors with red stitches on the upholstery.

4. As for features, the sedan is equipped with a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology, ventilated seats, wireless phone charger, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, Eco coating, rear USB charger, sliding front centre console armrest with storage, Arkamys premium sound system and more.

5. The Hyundai Verna facelift is offered with a choice of three powertrain options. It includes a 113 bhp 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel and 118 bhp 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while optional units include iVT (CVT), 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT.