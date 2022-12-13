India Records 1,55,622 Road Accident Deaths In 2022

In 2022, there were 1,55,622 deaths due to road accidents were registered in India and 59.7 per cent of fatalities occurred due to over-speeding. In fact, 62 per cent of these accidents were recorded on just 5 per cent stretch of the highways, hinting that preventive measures need to be taken to reduce accidents on these stretches. The authorities need to identify more such stretches across the country and take preventive measures like revising speed limits, fixing blind spots and even out extreme undulations on these roads which are few of the major reasons of road accidents.

The Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida and Agra becomes one of the major accident prone during winter. Poor visibility leads to fatal accidents and long pilings of rammed cars on the expressway and as a preventive measure, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to lower the speed limit from 100 kmph to 80 kmph on the Expressway during the winter season. For heavy vehicles, the speed limit has been reduced to 60 kmph as they take more time to stop due to their mass.

Similarly, such initiatives need to be taken on other highways as well such as the Agra - Lucknow Expressway that too witnesses similar situation during winter. The government is already working on identifying these accident prone areas across the country and revamping these roads in a bid to make it safer.