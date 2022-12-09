Speed Limit On Yamuna Expressway To Be Lowered To 80 KMPH From December 15

The rise in accident cases on the Yamuna Expressway has been a matter of concern and the situation worsens every winter when the highway gets engulfed in dense fog. Poor visibility leads to fatal accidents and long pilings of rammed cars on the expressway. As a preventive measure, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to lower the speed limit from 100 kmph to 80 kmph on the Expressway during the winter season. For heavy vehicles, the speed limit has been reduced to 60 kmph as they take more time to stop due to their mass.

Frequent cases of vehicles ramming into stationary vehicles as they can't manoeuvre due to high speed are recorded. The revised speed limits will be implemented from December 15 to February 15 and motorists violating the speed limit will be fined. According to Yeida data, 45 per cent of accidents are a result of drivers falling asleep at the wheel. Speeding and violation of traffic rules respectively account for 19 per cent and 11 per cent of accidents on the expressway. Stationary vehicles on the expressway have also been a major cause of accidents.

Toll operators have also been asked to provide tea in the wee hours to drivers of heavy vehicles, so that they do not fall asleep at the wheel. Moreover, YEIDA asked to expediate installation of crash barriers along the Greater Noida - Agra stretch. The crash barriers are installed to stop the vehicles from going over to the other side, preventing multiple accidents.