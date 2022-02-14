India-Spec 2022 MG ZS EV To Get 10.1-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

MG Motor India is gearing up for the launch of the 2022 MG ZS EV in the country, and have today, revealed additional details of the company's flagship electric vehicle. After revealing the interior of the refreshed MG ZS EV, the SAIC-owned carmaker revealed that the upcoming electric crossover will also receive a new 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, an upgrade from the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system from its previous model. Moreover, the company will also offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity with the 2022 MG ZS EV, which were previously missing from the electric car, and would be a first-in-segment feature.

The 2022 MG ZS EV receives a mid-cycle update, and so the changes would be minimal but will make a substantial difference in the way the car would look. For instance, the 2022 MG ZS EV will feature a heavily refreshed fascia which now sports a covered grille, however, the charging port that was previously situated on it is moved to the left side behind the MG logo on the grille. Apart from this, the front bumper gets revamped into a sharper design with a wider central air dam and vertical intakes at both ends. The profile doesn't see much alteration apart from the redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the 2022 MG ZS EV receives new LED headlamps, as well as a refreshed bumper.

Inside, apart from the new touchscreen infotainment system, the 2022 MG ZS EV also features refreshed interior, quite like the MG Astor, along with an updated instrument cluster. Additionally, the rear seats will also be equipped with centre armrest with individual cupholders, center headrest, and rear AC vents. Other elements such as the panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, automatic headlamps with wipers, connected car technology, six airbags, hill start/descent control, and electronic stability control will be retained from the previous iteration. We will also see the MG ZS EV facelift with a front camera, denoting its ability to showcase a 360-degree view. Also, expect MG Motor to offer Advanced Driver Assistant Systems (ADAS) with its flagship EV.

The 2022 MG ZS EV will retain the 44.5kWh battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor. This develops 141bhp and 353Nm of peak torque and can travel up to 419km on a single charge. The UK-spec MG ZS EV was recently updated with a larger battery pack offering an extended range, but we would have to wait for a word from MG Motor India to know if the India model would also get one or not. In the market since 2020, the company has sold more than 4,000 units of the electric SUV in the country, taking 27 per cent market share in the segment.