  • Home
  • News
  • India's Hero MotoCorp Beats Q3 Profit Estimates On Price Hikes

India's Hero MotoCorp Beats Q3 Profit Estimates On Price Hikes

The company said its profit came in at 7.11 billion rupees ($85.96 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
27-Feb-23 06:22 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Logo

India's Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as price hikes offset a dip in demand.

 

The company said its profit came in at 7.11 billion rupees ($85.96 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.

 

Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 6.60 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

 

The industry was hit by high raw material costs and supply chain disruptions since the onset of the pandemic, and to mitigate the inflationary squeeze, two-wheeler makers raised vehicle prices since last year, passing the cost burden to customers.

 

Hero MotoCorp has hiked vehicle prices four times so far in the current fiscal year.

 

Revenue from operations rose nearly 2% to 80.31 billion rupees on price hikes, even as sales in the quarter fell to 1.24 million units from 1.29 million units, a year ago.

 

Analysts now expect Indian two-wheeler makers to book margin benefits in the coming quarters, as prices of commodities are easing off their highs.

 

Hero MotoCorp's input costs in the quarter rose a modest 1.4%.

 

The company has started recovering market shares and is expected to grow further, with new launches lined up over the next few quarters, especially in the premium segment, Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said in a statement.

 

He added that the company expected the two-wheeler industry to log a double-digit revenue growth in the financial year 2024.

 

Shares of the company settled 1.6% lower ahead of the results, while the Nifty auto index ended down 1%.

 

Last month, rivals Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor reported better-than-expected profit aided by price increases.

Related Articles
Hero Motosports Team Riders Finish In The Top-10 Of The Prologue Stage
Hero Motosports Team Riders Finish In The Top-10 Of The Prologue Stage
5 hours ago
Mobility Study Cites Roadblocks For U.S. Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Aviation
Mobility Study Cites Roadblocks For U.S. Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Aviation
6 hours ago
Uber To Steal A March On Lyft In Resurgent Rideshare Market
Uber To Steal A March On Lyft In Resurgent Rideshare Market
6 hours ago
Like Musk, Nickel-Rich Indonesia Has High Electric Vehicle Ambitions
Like Musk, Nickel-Rich Indonesia Has High Electric Vehicle Ambitions
6 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2019 Maruti Suzuki
Swift VXI BS IV
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
5.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,982
Mahindra First Choice, Mandawali Fazalpur, New Delhi
2012 Honda City 1.5 V AT
2012 Honda
City 1.5 V AT
  • 54,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
4.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Hero Bikes

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line