Infiniti Reveals New QX80 Luxury SUV; Gets A 3.5-Litre V6

Nissan Motor Company’s luxury vehicle division, Infiniti, has unveiled the new QX80 luxury SUV. The flagship three-row SUV is the first vehicle to yield from the four models announced in October 2023. The 2025 Infiniti QX80 has been completely revamped, and moving ahead, the brand has plans to refresh its entire range.

In terms of its exterior, the fascia showcases the latest signature Infiniti double-arch grille, complimented by the illuminated 3D Infiniti logo. Moreover, according to Infiniti, the design of the LED DRLs was created to invoke the sensations of a bamboo forest. The flagship SUV also features a welcome sequence that triggers the activation of the Infiniti Light Path, followed by the flush door handles that automatically open when approaching the vehicle with the key. At the rear, it gets a full-width wing-like taillight, which is composed of over 300 LEDs.

As for the interior, the QX80 integrates twin 14.3-inch displays with Google built-in functionality. There is a separate, 9-inch touchscreen positioned below that provides control of all climate functions along with front ventilation operations while also integrating the vehicle's drive modes. Additional features include a colour head-up display, 64-colour personalised ambient lighting, and USB Type-C ports in every row.

The QX80 features electronic air suspension and dynamic digital suspension. The air suspension drops by 30.48 mm on the fly for aerodynamic improvements, and when still, it goes as low as 71.12 mm from normal.

Under the hood resides a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. This powerplant belts out 444 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, which is 49 bhp and 140 Nm more than the existing version. It comes linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission with a 40 per cent wider gear-ratio range.

The QX80 is available in four grades: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph, with prices ranging from 70 lakh rupees ($82,450) to 93 lakh rupees ($110,595).