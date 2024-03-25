Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Infiniti Reveals New QX80 Luxury SUV; Gets A 3.5-Litre V6

The 2025 QX80 luxury three-row SUV has been completely revamped as compared to the existing model.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The fascia of the vehicle is inspired by bamboo forest
  • It gets a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6
  • Despite the diminutive engine, it produces 49 bhp and 149 Nm more than the outgoing model

Nissan Motor Company’s luxury vehicle division, Infiniti, has unveiled the new QX80 luxury SUV. The flagship three-row SUV is the first vehicle to yield from the four models announced in October 2023. The 2025 Infiniti QX80 has been completely revamped, and moving ahead, the brand has plans to refresh its entire range.

 

 

In terms of its exterior, the fascia showcases the latest signature Infiniti double-arch grille, complimented by the illuminated 3D Infiniti logo. Moreover, according to Infiniti, the design of the LED DRLs was created to invoke the sensations of a bamboo forest. The flagship SUV also features a welcome sequence that triggers the activation of the Infiniti Light Path, followed by the flush door handles that automatically open when approaching the vehicle with the key. At the rear, it gets a full-width wing-like taillight, which is composed of over 300 LEDs.

 

Also Read: 2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine
 

 

As for the interior, the QX80 integrates twin 14.3-inch displays with Google built-in functionality. There is a separate, 9-inch touchscreen positioned below that provides control of all climate functions along with front ventilation operations while also integrating the vehicle's drive modes. Additional features include a colour head-up display, 64-colour personalised ambient lighting, and USB Type-C ports in every row. 

 

The QX80 features electronic air suspension and dynamic digital suspension. The air suspension drops by 30.48 mm on the fly for aerodynamic improvements, and when still, it goes as low as 71.12 mm from normal. 

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

 

 

Under the hood resides a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. This powerplant belts out 444 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, which is 49 bhp and 140 Nm more than the existing version. It comes linked to a 9-speed automatic transmission with a 40 per cent wider gear-ratio range. 

 

The QX80 is available in four grades: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph, with prices ranging from 70 lakh rupees ($82,450) to 93 lakh rupees ($110,595).

 

# Infinity QX80# 2025 Infiniti QX80 SUV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 14 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 17,979/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Nissan Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 1.16 Lakh Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards
Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards
Top 10 Sub-500cc Sportbikes To Consider In 2024
Top 10 Sub-500cc Sportbikes To Consider In 2024
2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine
2025 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With More Powerful 2.0 Litre Engine
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Launches ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Launches ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App
Vida V1 Pro Offered With Complimentary 5 Year After-Sales Package Till April 30
Vida V1 Pro Offered With Complimentary 5 Year After-Sales Package Till April 30
MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal
MotoGP Sprint: Maverick Vinales Clinches Heroic First Aprilia Sprint Win In Portugal
F1 Australia GP: Sainz Returns To Lead Sensational Ferrari 1-2 In Australia After Verstappen’s Red Bull Fails
F1 Australia GP: Sainz Returns To Lead Sensational Ferrari 1-2 In Australia After Verstappen’s Red Bull Fails
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR Recalled Over Fuel Pump Defect
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR Recalled Over Fuel Pump Defect
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved