iRasus Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Capital

Gurgaon-based iRasus has announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding as it looks to establish itself in the market. The start-up, founded in 2018, says that it will be using the funding to further develop its battery analytics platform, Preksha, and target segments of the Indian EV market.

Speaking on the announcement, Arjun Sinha Roy & Anirudh Ramesh, Co-Founder iRasus, said, “We are firm believers of the ability of technology to usher in transformation. This is more so in times like today when technology has the potential to solve various problems on a scale – especially those around climate change and sustainability. We do this through software that helps in the end-to-end management of battery systems and, therefore, offers seamless operations for the EV sector. This funding round will help us enhance the platform and enter the next growth stage. We thank our investors for their faith in us.”

The Preksha platform enables data acquisition, visualization and analytics of battery data to provide customers with insights into proper battery management and applications. The platform works in conjunction with an API-driven Middleware that connects batteries to the cloud for accurate data collection.

The company is currently offering its software as a service to electric vehicle OEMs, battery pack manufacturers, fleet operators and more.