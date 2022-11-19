  • Home
  • IT Department Visits MG Motor India's Corporate Office In Gurugram

According to sources, the visit was a routine enquiry by the IT department, and cannot be termed a raid. MG Motor India has yet to officially respond to queries from carandbike.
19-Nov-22 01:39 PM IST
The Income Tax Department visited MG Motor India's corporate office in Gurugram, and carried out “enquiries” at the premises on November 18, 2022. Owned by China's SAIC Motor Corp, British-origin brand MG Motor has been in India since 2019 - when it launched the MG Hector compact SUV - and has since invested heavily in the Indian market. According to sources, the visit was a routine enquiry by the IT department and cannot be termed a “raid.” carandbike reached out to MG Motor India, but the company has not issued a statement regarding the development so far.

MG Motor has invested as much as Rs. 3,500 crore in the Indian market to aid its "Make In India" mission, and has also seen an exponential growth in job creation with a workforce of more than 3,000 people – working directly and indirectly with the organisation. As MG Motor is still awaiting approvals for foreign direct investments, the company is reportedly looking at alternative sources for capital too.

MG is planning to launch a micro EV called MG Air EV in India soon.

MG currently has five models on sale in India, those being the Astor compact SUV, ZS EV (electric sibling of the Astor), Hector compact SUV, Hector Plus 3-row SUV, and the Gloster 3-row SUV. Since inception, MG has sold over 1,30,000 units in India, and the company has a target to sell 56,000 units in 2022. MG is also aiming to increase manufacturing volumes two-fold next year, to 1,00,000 units. Apart from that, MG is gearing up to unveil the facelifted Hector soon, and it plans to bring a micro EV named MG Air EV to the Indian market as well. 

