IT Department Visits MG Motor India's Corporate Office In Gurugram

The Income Tax Department visited MG Motor India's corporate office in Gurugram, and carried out “enquiries” at the premises on November 18, 2022. Owned by China's SAIC Motor Corp, British-origin brand MG Motor has been in India since 2019 - when it launched the MG Hector compact SUV - and has since invested heavily in the Indian market. According to sources, the visit was a routine enquiry by the IT department and cannot be termed a “raid.” carandbike reached out to MG Motor India , but the company has not issued a statement regarding the development so far.

MG Motor has invested as much as Rs. 3,500 crore in the Indian market to aid its "Make In India" mission, and has also seen an exponential growth in job creation with a workforce of more than 3,000 people – working directly and indirectly with the organisation. As MG Motor is still awaiting approvals for foreign direct investments, the company is reportedly looking at alternative sources for capital too.

MG is planning to launch a micro EV called MG Air EV in India soon.